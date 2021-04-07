Places I have never visited include Texas and Florida. I have friends there but have never eyewitnessed what goes on down there. Nonetheless, it surprises me that the immigration policy of the current White House resident does not include putting a fence, a big beautiful fence as a former occupant once said, around each of those states.
There are websites dedicated to news stories whose headlines begin “Florida man” or “Florida woman.” You know, “Florida man finds snake in toilet, neglects to tell his wife,” that sort of thing. It was once assumed that a story about some nitwit getting into some sort of trouble – legal trouble, an incident of personal inconvenience that could never happen to you, perhaps – would be datelined some town you’ve never heard of in England. Yeah, they’re a little eccentric, screwy actually, in England. I’ve been there.
These days, the more preposterous the story is, the more likely it involves one or more Floridians.
“Florida man steals Kansas Highway Patrol car, while handcuffed.” “Pant-less Florida man arrested for pleasuring himself with pickle.” “Florida man in motorized scooter exposes himself to shoppers at Walmart, police say.” This is all straight out of the news, folks. It took me less than a minute to find them.
Similarly, there’s the Lone Star State, whose electrical grid cannot take the cold, whose largest city cannot take a hurricane and is likely to be underwater in a generation, whose newspapers and television channels feature stories like “Texas man forcibly tattooed with girlfriend’s name before being shot, killed.”
The basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon, who emigrated from Nigeria, spent 20 years as a player at the University of Houston and then with the professional Houston Rockets. He then stayed in the city as a real estate developer with an approach to interest payments more in line with his Muslim faith than that of U.S. banks. He also once said that he liked the optimism of Texans, although he and they were not always optimistic about the same things.
Yeah, they’re evidently optimistic about things down there. They’re probably wise to the idea that this country was not built by cowboys and their alleged rugged, independent spirit – a Hollywood trope -- but by government programs involving schools, infrastructure and up-propping of agriculture prices.
Those two states have some smart and honorable people, no doubt, but evidently few of them go into politics. They’re going into business, science, pop music, but not politics.
There is little point in naming names. The people I regard laughable examples of fool-the-crowd absurdity are someone else’s idea of the kind of people who are preserving democracy from communism, every day. I note, though, that as no Democrat in Albany is rushing to defend the sitting governor in his battles over nursing home death counts and harass-the-girls bullying, no Republican in the U.S. Congress is endeavoring to call Rep. Matt Gaetz just a misunderstood friend.
Back to Texas. Former Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, who was persuaded by his Democratic Party allies to give up his seat after sexual conduct allegations of 12 years earlier were uncovered – a tough-guy show of “That’s how Democrats do things” – once wrote a book about life in Congress which included the line, “I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz.”
To quote someone else’s line: I used to be disgusted, now I’m just amused.”
A voting populace can elect whomever they want, and evidently the good residents of Florida and Texas have spoken. What the voters of New York will do about their governor is in their hands, but a Democrat can announce his or her disapproval out here without turning Republican. I don’t know how many Republicans want to exit the orbit of some of the most venal people in the history of Congress.
Maybe it’s the pandemic. A year of unyielding sadness is breaking into glimmers of hope, lights at ends of tunnels, roads leading to ends of roads. That virus sucked all the news out of the news, and since we think we’re near the conclusion of the story, there is time and energy available to ponder things like alleged sex trafficking by members of Congress, how whatever is going wrong is the fault of the other party, how socialism is the ruin of America. Yeah, socialism.
Let’s start by getting rid of Social Security. See how that plays out.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
