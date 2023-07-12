“Heat dome” is a phrase recently added to the collective vocabulary, like “Swifties” or “boujee,” which no one would recognize a generation ago, yet if you’re living under a heat dome you need not have it explained. The southwestern United States is currently broiling because of it, and 50 million Americans are having their schedules interrupted by unrelenting heat. I don’t live there, though, and I long assumed it is expected to be hot out there.
Out-of-control temperatures have become a part of global life. We have come to expect it, along with instant delivery of restaurant food, greater international trade and additional danger when in crowds. We drive our children to schools in smart, tank-like vehicles, where “active shooter drills” are a part of the curriculum. Mom’s four-wheeler would survive enthusiastically on a World War II battlefield, and the kids are expert at evasive action. So are the moms in cars.
What we lose is personal power, that liberty and pursuit of happiness we’ve all heard of. Hot temperatures are as anticipated as cold temperatures, but the extremes we endure these days slow us, confine us and in some cases make us nostalgic for manageable weather. It has been a while since any expert told me that climate change is manageable; the effort these days is on adaptation. Yes, adapt.
We do a lot of adapting, generally involving situations from without which influence our attitudes and aspirations within. Not every dedicated Taylor Swift fan can afford the ticket prices of the Taylor Swift tour – I went through this recently with Bruce Springsteen – but they adapt, perhaps with some bitterness that it takes a remarkable amount of someone’s money to be a dedicated Swiftie these days. Adapting, of course, is a part of life. So is bitterness.
Pendulums swing. That’s what pendulums do, and we have entered an era in which the U.S. Supreme Court removes rights from Americans, school boards sweep books from libraries and some sort of union between church and state is on the rise. Each involves a loss of personal power, and like a rural and responsible gun owner who wonders why he or she is held responsible for every inner-city shooting — and I have known plenty of such people — a sense of loss and anger can be felt.
Getting people in a room and batting things around is helpful, in my experience — we tend to learn we agree on more than originally thought — but how often does that happen? It is easier to rely on the role models and caricatures television provides. Fat, loudmouthed politician. Lesbian, you can tell by her hair. Liberal apologist, you can tell by his hair. Anyone a different race from yours of mine had better have a good and compelling presentation.
Five of the last seven years, globally, have been the hottest on record. Hell yeah we’d better adapt, and that goes for sunscreen manufacturers, farmers, forest animals, electricity providers.
The hottest day on record in the Buffalo area was Aug. 27, 1948, when the official temperature reached 99. The following day it was 98 degrees and that’s the day my parents married. Anyone willing to bet that the temperature won’t hit 100 this summer?
An aside: I miss that digital temperature indicator, sponsored by the Erie County Savings Bank — an institution eventually eaten by the M&T Bank and KeyBank — that hung on a downtown Buffalo building and visible to fans within the baseball stadium. It was always optimistic; on a 95 degree day it typically read 102 degrees, and everyone in the ballpark knew it was ridiculously inaccurate. The sign remains, merely unplugged.
An advertising icon called Reddy Kilowatt was used by the electricity industry, an outgoing character with a lightbulb for a nose and arms, legs and torso made of what appeared to be lightning bolts. He was meant to make electricity look like a friendly ally, and was in use from 1926 until he was gradually retired in the 1980s, a time when is began to be unhip to use electrical power in a profligate manner. We called it the energy crisis, and it was minor league compared to climate change. I miss that guy. I admit I miss that cavalier, wasteful attitude.
