I keep hearing that 2024 will include an election to be a battle to maintain this country as a democracy. The future is at stake. We are about to fall off a precipice. Totalitarianism is right around the corner, etc. I hear these every election cycle. These acerbic predictions tend to come from the political left, the political right offering predictions of its own. I lived through a similar election, in 1968, a year which featured the election of Richard Nixon over Hubert Humphrey and the deaths by assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King and presidential aspirant Robert F. Kennedy. What do you do when your leaders either lose or are lost? Maybe you stop following leaders.
Follow whomever you please, but I hope the upcoming Republican debate will see someone break from the pack and admit there are better candidates available than the party’s current leader. I would enjoy seeing the GOP return to its traditional platform of respect for individual freedom, a strong defense and lowered taxes. Indeed, the marginalized, the LGBT community, the artists, the women who know they have rights should be the sort the GOP protects and honors. It instead offers harassment of minorities, diplomatic weakness and advantages only for a group so immune to taxation it has a name, the “1 percent.”
Honestly, Republican leaderships, you could do a better job than this. Of course, Ronald Reagan famously said that the easiest way to become a leader is to learn which way the crowd is going, then get in front of it. Those following the late-stage GOP are limited in number, have limited following among first-time voters and generally rely on old-timers who’ll vote Republican no matter what. Good luck trying to gut Social Security with that; the party will have to concentrate on maximum volume regarding Democratic Party failures, and there are plenty of those, to sway opinion.
On the topic of swaying: Rep. Mitch McConnell, age 81, and Sen. Diane Feinstein, 89, have been doing their share of it lately, suggesting that an age limit on candidates for office be enacted. While it would not surprise me to lean that President Biden, age 80, would withdraw from the 2024 election to concentrate on his son’s legal issues, and that candidate Trump, age 77, does the same to deal with his own myriad problems, I do not expect to see it happen. If either occurs, age will not be the given reason.
I neglected to mention that the Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, is 72, but since he does not wobble much, no one makes a big deal of it.
These folks are making laws, issuing orders and setting policy for two or more generations, and succeeding generations, after them. They tend to know little of younger Americans problems, and they and their families are wealthy enough to avoid some of them – the cost of housing for young career starters, for example — and regrettably believe only what their donors tell them on topics like artificial intelligence, the future of the U.S. modern military or a social environment they neatly cleave into “woke” and “non-woke.”
Still, “In U.S. presidential elections in recent years, those aged 65 and over have had the highest turnout rate, with a participation rate of over two thirds since the 1984 election,” the website Statista says, so good luck cutting Social Security. It means that older voters are electing older representatives to government, the occasional Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, age 32, notwithstanding, and a reason that younger eligible voters do not even bother. Little will change, they tell you, an indication that forces other than government have the most influence on their lives.
While there is talk of age limits on the elected, no one suggests an age limit on voters. Should a 90 year-old be allowed to vote? There are 1.7 million of those in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a number expected to increase to 7.6 million in 40 years.
No 18 year-old wants his or her future decided by an old timer in Congress. The decisions will, in part, be decided by old-timers at the ballot box.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.