ADAMCZYK: Like you need more advice on how to get through all of this

Dr. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross famously outlined anyone’s getting through anything in her “Five Stages of Grief,” namely, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. In that order. Whatever you’re coping with, that’s the route you’re on, whether the issue is death – yours or some loved one -- divorce, ruin as you define it, life as a Sabres fan, whatever. It’s a handy guide, although discredited by some scholars since it appeared in a 1969 book, to how you’ll handle yourself in a time of anguish.
Loosely but bluntly, in order: It can’t happen to me. I’m mad because it happened to me. If I make a few changes, it’ll stop happening to me. I’ll never get out of this. All right, it’s over and I lost.
Funny how that final stage, acceptance, often is the equivalent of “the hell with it.”
I am finally getting into the spirit of coping with the pandemic, or at least my reaction to it. Remember, Life Isn’t About What Happens To You, It’s About How You React To It.
I’m on a self-help roll these days.
I am in the high-risk group due to a variety of factors but I have not yet been infected, largely, I suspect, because of my mask and the total overhaul of my life. While I am grateful for friends, I interact with the overwhelming majority by telephone, email and a panoply of on-screen computer interactions. No one visits, and I am not a visitor.
My usual haunts are either closed, or do without me. I suck in life at my usual pace, but via the television screen, the computer screen, the piles of books and compact disk records. In a way I miss live music performed by live musicians, but livestreaming is no longer the second-hand way but the only way.
What if it will be like this for the rest of my life? Does the house become a jail cell, or a resort custom-made for my needs and interests?
Consider the famous “Saturday Matinee Broadcasts” of the Metropolitan Opera. Texaco used to sponsor it, a national radio broadcast of whatever the Met was doing in New York City on a Saturday afternoon. It’s been on the radio since 1931, these days without Texaco’s munificence, but it filled a niche, for opera fans that could not get to New York, or to any major city, but wanted to hear some opera. Cowboys in Wyoming, aspiring singers in Alabama, the folks in Nebraska, the old immigrants in Niagara Falls. They got a dose of opera, weekly and like clockwork.
Did it matter that they were not in Manhattan in tuxedos or evening gowns, or that they were opera fans instead of opera scholars? Hell no. I own a few 78 rpm recordings by Duke Ellington, which someone played so regularly that the black shellac they’re made of looks closer to gray. The sound may have been crude compared to that of the digital era, but it is pretty clear that whoever played them heard the music.
I may never enter another movie theater in my life, or a ballpark, or a concert hall. I nonetheless have the means to indulge in what I regard as the pleasures of my life. I find the vaccine delivery system sad and frustrating, in part because this country knows how to ship things. Ask for it and it’s on your doorstep within days, or hours if you like.
Of course it is confining. A Rolling Stones stadium concert has little in common with a Rolling Stones recording, but millions of people around the world have taken comfort from music heard on trashy equipment, and sometimes covertly. Me being an American, of course, my stuff is pretty good, and if broadcasting supersedes live performance, I suspect my interest could cope, even thrive, under such circumstances.
That my house is buried under snow at the moment merely reinforces it. I have hit the level of acceptance. Everyone I know has allowed his or her inner hermit to emerge. Many expect this life of dilution to end, eventually, but I am not so sure. There will be reasons to adapt – handshakes will become obsolete, for example – and there will likely be an outburst of art, of job changes, of trashing old ways in favor of lessons learned from hanging around the house.
A lesson learned is that my house is crammed with the things that, as housekeeping maven Marie Kondo recommends, bring me joy. Not just merchandise bought and never fully explored – do you honestly know what every control on your computer does? -- but alterations in keeping time, prioritization of the important things without outside influence, in deliberately expended effort to maintain friendships and actions.
Acceptance.
