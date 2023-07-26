This time next month the Republican Party will welcome presidential candidates to a debate of sorts in Milwaukee, with an assortment of out-of-work governors, a former vice president and a former president convicted of defamation and sexual abuse and on the hook for $5 million in damages. It could be an exciting night; I’ll likely be watching the Yankees game; they’re at home against the Washington Nationals.
The Women’s World Cup is in progress in Australia and New Zealand, and American stars are already popping up in cross-branding opportunities, the better to promote themselves and their sport, as well as dive into the lucrative pool of endorsement money. This longtime sports fan supports their effort on the field, but will wait until the tournament gets down to the final eight or so, down from 32. Teams from places like Costa Rica and Vietnam will probably be on the planes home by then.
The Buffalo Bills begin training camp today, and I will refrain from appreciating the gossip, trash-talking, the personal feuds and the updates on which other teams have improved — not to mention the tedious experience of pre-season games — until the league actually starts serious play in September.
Get the idea? I care about this stuff, as a columnist, an American and a sports fan; I merely choose not to overdose on the appetizers. I will wait until a few people get voted off the island before I throw any attention toward it.
I started behaving this way while watching television — that foremost shortener of people’s attention spans — on Thursday evenings, when movies roll out their advertising in anticipation of viewers deciding which movies to see during the weekend. The advertising encapsulates the films, and by the end of the night I felt that I saw, in their entirety, the movies being promoted.
The current hoopla concerns the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” with advertising budgets apparently the size of the costs of production. Haven’t seen them, Feel like I already have.
There is a campaign on, encouraging moviegoers to attend both, presumably in the same weekend. Be aware they have nothing in common, I find it hard to believe the audience for each is the same audience, and “Oppenheimer” is nearly twice as long as “Barbie” and considerably more serious. Be warned.
It has been noted that the French like their sporting events long. Bicycle races which take a month. Car races of 24 hours. We in America seem to be getting that way about some things, and in a way that’s good: when you hear a movie based on Barbie dolls will be produced, some of us jump off at the next station while others enjoy the ride, lap up the information and get excited about the entire matter and stay that way until the closing credits roll. They enjoy the movie and they enjoyed the anticipation.
Then again, I am capable of getting intrigued about something the morning of the occurrence and somehow don’t require the pre-event hype. A solar eclipse, a nice, juicy, turn out the lights eclipse, will pass over Western New York on April 8, 2024. I look forward to it. I hope I live long enough to experience it, but when the official Eclipse T-shirt is sold, you will not see me in line. I’ll make my plans the night before.
Keeping up with current events is generally a good thing; you don’t want to be caught slack-jawed and bewildered when a war breaks out and your daughter is drafted. Everything, though, comes with a process — of months, of planning, of timing and luck — that more and more is open to conjecture and to the spread of information and sometimes misinformation. Again, that can be a good thing, especially for every armchair general manager intent on knowing how the performance of the Buffalo Bills is tweaked. Some of us would rather enjoy the performance instead of hearing constant opinion from behind the curtain.
With the writers’ strike on, nighttime talk shows now resort to reruns, and on Monday the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” served one up from the time capsule, Oct. 4, 2022 to be exact. Mr. Colbert made jokes about Mr. Herschel Walker’s attempt to be Georgia’s senator. Ten months ago, I was worrying about this. I wonder why I bothered.
