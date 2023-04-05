It was a small AM radio station, years ago, and I was selling air time – opportunities to place commercials on the air – and learned about a customer – life insurance, I think he was selling – who bought minutes at around 3 a.m., for around a dollar each. His target audience was the guy awake at that hour, perhaps visiting the bathroom and then unable to return to sleep so he turned on the radio. Maybe some shift worker, between returning home and sleepytime, or a mom awake with a fussing child. Did it work? Well, he kept buying low-listener, off-primetime minutes, so I suspect it did.
I find myself awake at odd hours these days and asleep when I should be awake. The television is on and the commercials have a wavelike predictability to them. Each traditional network has a newscast, five days per week at 6:30 p.m., a custom dating to the early days of television, and some old-timers regard watching it a daily rite. Anyone who cares about news and is not in the old-timer category is already aware of what went on during the news day – a moment on the Internet provides it all – but there it is, a 30-minute wrap-up of the day. The heaviest advertisers of these programs tend to be pharmaceutical companies, selling medication for joints, muscles, brain improvement and other body parts which seniors find worrisome. Those in the ads are older, jogging and tennis racket-swinging and dancing. These, in a way, are examples of aspirational advertising: get your butt off the couch, take the medicine and you and your date will be swinging to the Texas two-step in no time.
Around midnight, and early in the morning, you see advertising for home repair and household projects — devices allowing a spray of hose water to hit the highest windows of the house, estimates on improved siding, generators providing electricity during blackouts, solar powered lights to illuminate the backyard. You’ve got to have a house to respond to these pitches for domestic improvement and home defense, so the audience in question likely has employment and home ownership.
Sports, you likely know about. It’s where you sell beer, tires, insurance, vehicles and shaving gear, the stuff normally associated with the purchasing power of heterosexual men. Never mind that women buy — make choices in the store, then pay for them — many of these products, for themselves or their households; All that stuff can be considered Guy Things, and a lot of hypermasculinity is on display here.
It’s the middle of the night that the weird ones come on, in force. Chat lines promising telephone conversations with exciting women who “laugh, flirt” and generally keep the tete-a-tete going until a large credit card bill is run up; they apparently charge by the minute. Something similar is advertised to gay men, as well. There are laws firms seeking anyone who has lived, worked or heard of Camp Lejeune, whose historically polluted water means a big payday for someone. There are nagging wives berating foolish husbands who do not look into the death benefits of life insurance and the joy of enrolling in Medicare Advantage. There’s a guy selling pillows and his version of patriotism, and half-hour programs resembling talk shows, but the topic is prostate repair.
Odd, you never see an advertisement at this time of night for Rolex or Mercedes-Benz.
If you’re awake and on the couch in the hours before sunrise, you are presumed to be a pathetic wreck in need of these products and services, and more than likely out of work as well. Tell that to the shift worker, a cadre that once included me, coming home in the middle of the night to see commercials tailored to exactly what they are not.
Advertising such as this is indicative of how sellers regard buyers – with those ads involving an 800 number, incidentally, television stations charge the advertiser according to the number of calls received – and they regard buyers as lumbering fools in need of a life overhaul. In the case of those Medicare Advantage ads, the husband and wife characters seem straight out of vaudeville.
Who else is awake in the middle of the night? Students. Artists. Those on duty, in fire houses and hospitals. Those who cannot sleep because of problems no advertising can satisfy. Yeah, and people who need improved pillows.
