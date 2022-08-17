I purport to be a writer, so words and their usage interest me. I recently was thrilled to learn a new one, a clean one, answering the question “What do they call that?,” but more about it in a moment.
There is an often-used phrase regarding the search for the exact expression to utilize in description: “The Germans probably have a word for it, they have a word for everything” and they typically do because in the German language many nouns are portmanteaus, or words strung together to form a new word. It’s also why German words are often heavy on length.
Glockenspiel, that ringing silver xylophone-like thing you see in marching bands, is a combination of “glocke,” meaning bells, and “spiel,” meaning set or play. You’re playing bells, that is, with a mallet.
Another example is rapidly entering the English vernacular: “schadenfreude,” meaning the joy you feel at someone else’s misery. If I fall down and break my leg, and you’re concerned and eager to help me, that’s empathy. If I fall and break my leg and you think it’s hilarious, that’s schadenfreude.
The word comes up these days when some politician, religious leader or other personage in a position of power gets a comeuppance – that’s a British term, incidentally – though scandal, a stammering explanation of innocence or jail sentencing, and some observers overlook the tragedy of the situation in favor of the humor in it.
Yeah, they’ve got a word for everything.
All right, class: I have long wondered if there was a word to describe a particular occurrence and am pleased to report that yes, they call it something, to wit:
Have you ever found yourself in need of a tool of other device, and have to go find it in another room or on some shelf you just cannot access at the moment? Ever wish that life was more like a Warner Brothers cartoon, in which Bugs or Daffy or Elmer have whatever equipment they need at their disposal by simply reaching behind them?
I refer to the sudden appearance of a shotgun, a picnic basket, a briefcase or a sign reading “Silly, Isn’t He?” or “Duck Hunting Season.”
Just by reaching around, they come up with the tools they need. This occurs in anime, occasionally, as a comic book character quickly finds something with which to sock the bad guy. Harpo Marx and the Three Stooges’ Curly Howard had these talents as well, but they clearly brought their apparatus with them, generally stuffed into a overcoat pockets or hanging from a belt.
There are some people, not Hollywood apparitions, who carry a preposterous number of things in fanny packs, cargo shorts and other trick clothing. I once was a guy who carried automotive fuses in his pocket – yes, car electrical systems have fuse boxes and fuses — and at the time I was driving a battered Volkswagen prone to fuse failure, and when someone other than myself was in need of a VW fuse, I astounded him by simply pulling out a card of them, bubble-packed like certain medication.
All right, readers, there is a word for that phenomenon of having the device at hand, just for reaching, and it’s “hammerspace.” It is American in origin, although constructed as though German. It means a place in space to put a hammer, although any number of things can be pulled out of thin air. In real life, as opposed to animation, it is more like a magic trick than an extradimensional storage area, although I have seen it in practice: women often pull something astounding, and exactly what you or they require, from their purses, which often contain more items than, looking from the outside, they could possibly hold. In certain circumstances, I have observed men find just the right socket wrench or screwdriver for the job at hand without moving from the chair on which they’re parked.
Hammerspace. A beautiful and brilliant word, to be bestowed on that person in the office or shop floor who is somehow prepared for anything. The concept of the Swiss Army knife, applied to real life, as when you need a spoon and do not have to look for one, or in extra-real life, like when you need to throw an anvil at someone.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.