ADAMCZYK: Last exit before Dystopia

Several days ago Barnes & Noble, essentially America’s last mass-market book retailer, had a one-day sale, half off all hardbound books, and the store on Transit Road was very busy. It was a great day for people who know how to read, and many customers clustered around a department known as YA, for Young Adult, which is to say, a clientele of more-or-less teenagers with an interest in non-required reading.
Yes, such a demographic exists, and it is drawn these days to what is known as “dystopian fiction,” which prominently features breakdowns in public order. The word itself means the opposite of “utopian,” or ideal society. These are stories of a severely messed-up civilization, and definitions of “dystopian” generally include phrases like “environmental ruin,” “cataclysmic decline,” “technological control” and “government oppression.”
Europe, in the post-Nazi and Iron Curtain days, pumped out material such as this, and now it’s the preferred genre of the young and literate. Incidentally, it is easy to use these books as inspiration for movies and video games.
I do not qualify as understanding the teenage mind, at least not since I had such a mind of my own, but let’s consider the fan of Young Adult literature and the world he or she lives in these days.
She walks around wearing a mask, not to protect herself from the atmosphere but from other people. Entry to any enclosed public space requires reading a warning sign at the least, and she is subject to checks, questions regarding intent and recent activity and possible nasal swabbing with a 15-minute wait for results. Those asking and administering – security guards, teachers, librarians – are suddenly front-line health care workers in a system already compromised by overcrowded hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units.
It is all exacerbated by one of those only-in-a-democracy dilemmas: one person’s freedom violating that of another. Those who take pandemic requirements seriously must co-exist with those who don’t. While everyone wants this to end, we will have different opinions regarding the day it all actually went away. The Young Adult reader is likely familiar with navigating emotional and logistical terrain such as this.
If she makes a telephone call, to anyone or any body, she can expect to be put on hold. “Short-staffed” is a given in this economy. She can go shopping and see empty shelf space for certain items – hey, there’s that Iron Curtain lifestyle again – because material could not be manufactured, could not be delivered, is still on the road somewhere. Does she want to buy a car? There is little from which to choose but dealers will be happy to “pre-order” one for her.
Make an appointment, hit a fast food place, buy an concert ticket and she is at the mercy of who came to work today, who didn’t and whether a replacement is available. Even the young remember a time when this country, so good at simply hauling things cross-country from point of manufacture to your house or your store or your fork, used “on-time delivery” as a metric of success. We expect something to go wrong, these days.
Those Young Adult readers can put down their books and venture into a reality in which political attitudes are evenly divided and hardening, with each of both sides having a radical fringe. Any number of television networks or websites offers a daily list of breakdowns, of law, reaction to law, supply chains, collapsed bridges and other elements of society that somehow once operated more smoothly. One television channel will blame it all on the liberal element, and two channels over it’s the fault of the conservatives. The one in the middle features financial news, and they tell you about the demise of the Child Tax Credit, and that the number of certified billionaires has doubled since the start of the pandemic.
The Young Adult reader likely goes to school, or maybe does it from home, depending on the prevailing attitude of a school board. Everyone involved pretends that this scattershot approach is actually preparing students for the future; we’ll find out when the students reach the next grade level.
The Dystopian ethos suggests a society with a lot of holes in it, a failing society for the majority of its members. It appeals to my sardonic worldview the way we wished each other “Hope” for the holidays, meaning not a belief in the future but a respite from non-stop anxiety. The Young Adult cohort will be grappling with these issues far beyond the pandemic, for their next 60 years at least -- governments come and go but environmental issues persist --so these novels might serve as handbooks for dealing with assorted upheavals and calamities.
They are learning how to survive in dystopian times. Maybe they’re on to something.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.