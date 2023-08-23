There were summers I contemplated leaving Western New York because it was too hot for me, but where would I go?
I am beyond that now, having built a place and headquarters of operations for myself affording me a ringside seat to the end of civilization as we know it. As electric vehicles blend in with gasoline burners on every road, their smug drivers unaware of how much mining it takes to produce the nickel, cobalt and the rest to manufacture their vehicle’s batteries, it occurs to me that we no longer bother even discussing whether climate change is a legitimate concern.
Yeah, deniers, it’s real, and your grandchildren will be frying, choking and panicking because of it. You’d think this land’s liberals would be crowing in their arrogance that they first noticed it, first took it seriously and still regard it as a major issue, but few seem to be taking advantage of it. Then again, watch the Republican Contenders and Pretenders event tonight from Milwaukee — one the heaviest of GOP hitters will avoid because he’s busy declaring himself not guilty at an Atlanta jail — and see if climate change will be a point of conversation of any duration. Bet against it.
There used to be a talking point called the Grand Solar Minimum, suggesting that the sun’s natural cycle leads to periods in which the Earth’s temperature naturally declines by about 0.1 degree Celsius every few hundred years. If we went through it in the past century, the temperature change was more than offset by a man-made rise in temperature by about 1.2 degrees Celsius in the past 200 years. Human activity and its attendant byproducts, it is predicted, will raise the average temperature by perhaps 2.4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
Again, no one seems to talk about the Grand Solar Minimum these days, nor do they talk about what this planet will be like when a child born today reaches his or her 70s.
In the past week we saw the Hawaiian island of Maui ruined by wildfires, a hurricane in Southern California that was reduced to a tropical storm but nonetheless dropped three years’ worth of rain in a weekend on communities ill-prepared to handle it, as well as a still out of control wildfire in Washington State and Canada’s British Columbia and the Yukon. The dust and ash from that latter event should be here any day now.
What has been noticeably absent lately is comment that these, as the insurance industry says, “acts of God” are some divine retribution for whatever preferred perversions of its victims. Hurricanes occurred in Florida several years ago because Disney World in Orlando formally welcomed gay people, that sort of thing. It was not that long ago that after-the-fact observations such as these were common, and a listener could either heed or laugh at them. There seems to be little, if any, of that these days.
There are about 30,000 churches in America, according to the publication Christianity Today, which does not include mosques or synagogues in its count, and if each took in one of two immigrant families and mainstreamed them in the image of each church — taking the issue out of the hands of government — a major problem could be solved. If American Christianity got an early start of regarding climate change as a religious matter — framing the issue less as combatting pollution and more on the order as a question of mankind’s stewardship of the earth — I suspect we might not be spending our time these days locating the wildfire of the day.
Hindsight is easy, of course, and too many people in my own life have joined conversations with What You Should Have Done. I suspect that there are dozens of things we could have done that will now be done in a rear-guard, retroactive spirit. You could say that about a lot of things in life.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
