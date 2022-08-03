The Internet is a miracle for historical researchers and I’m glad to have lived long enough to employ it, but nothing in the researching racket beats wandering around a library basement, inhaling the aromatic dust from books unopened for generations and finding the facts to corroborate – or begin – a story. Also, the Internet won’t turn off the lights and lock the doors at the end of the day because it assumes no one is down there.
Niagara Falls has, for years, touted itself as a honeymoon capital, and yes, historians can nail down an origin story. Perhaps they teach this in Niagara Falls elementary schools, but the first recorded honeymoon which included marveling at the waterfall dates to 1801, when Joseph Alston and his bride Theodosia Burr Alston gathered servants, horses and who knows what else for a visit to Western New York after their marriage in Albany. Alston was a wealthy Southern planter and presumably a slaveholder, who later became governor of South Carolina. His wife was the daughter of Aaron Burr, vice president of the United States at the time and the guy who later killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel and engaged in allegedly treasonous acts against his country. A noted theatrical play was written about these folks.
Mr. and Mrs. Alston, the history books say, are “the first recorded couple” to use the Falls as a backdrop for their honeymoon.
This A-list married couple put Niagara Falls tourism on the map, so to speak. A tourism website notes that Jerome Bonaparte, Napoleon’s little brother, and his bride Elizabeth Patterson of Baltimore. honeymooned here in 1803. The bride was the daughter of a flour merchant regarded as the second-wealthiest man in Maryland. The marriage was annulled, incidentally, in 1805 on orders from Jerome’s big brother, who was busy setting himself up as French empower.
The opening of the Erie Canal in 1825 blew the doors off everything, metaphorically speaking, and democratized the practice of honeymooning in Niagara Falls. Suddenly even the middle class could afford a trip from New England or New York City to what was turning into the honeymoon capital of the world, and the advent of railroads and later highways encouraged the practice. Needless to say, it’s still marketed that way.
Let’s get back to Joe and Theo, and if you think they lived happily ever after, well, their stories could have put a dent in the entire honeymoon business in Niagara Falls.
The scuttlebutt was that Joe married Theo to get in good, so to speak, with Northern Republicans, and that Aaron Burr would find a son-in-law with money a valuable necessity. Joe became governor of South Carolina in 1812, the year his only son died of malaria, and messed up his state’s involvement in the War of 1812. State militia members reluctant to engage in battle with the British were given death sentences by the governor, an order reversed by state courts. Residents of the state were shocked that he left South Carolina essentially undefended in the war.
Joseph Alston left the governorship in 1814 and died in 1816 at age 37.
Theodosia’s dad was acquitted of treason, but self-exiled himself in Europe for several years. In 1812, she left South Carolina by boat for her hometown of New York City. The boat never made it. She was lost at sea, but she lived on in rumor and innuendo for years.
Perhaps the ship was attacked by pirates; one story had a refined white woman washing up on the Carolina shore and promptly buried by a farmer. Or she died in the arms of an Indian chief after she gave him a locket bearing her name, and instructions to tell the white settlers about her connection to Aaron Burr. Or she wandered into a saloon on the Virginia coast, died, and was buried under a tombstone honoring “the memory of a female stranger.” At least one novel was published, full of romance and nautical horrors with a protagonist whose life sounded a lot like that of Theodosia Burr Alston.
If that saloon story is in any way true, she was 23 when she died.
Perhaps the saga of Mr. and Mrs. Alston, at least the part involving Niagara Falls, is kept from public scrutiny because their respective demises would not be good for business. A Niagara Falls honeymoon is marketed as a traditional and memorable thing to do, but if something of a curse – the Alston jinx, let’s call it — accompanies a honeymoon out here, it could have destroyed the tourism industry.
Well, it didn’t, so don’t tell those honeymooners you see wandering between the Falls and the casino.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.