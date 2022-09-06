You would not be reading this if you did not follow current events. You follow current events, so you know your choices these days are between bad news and worse news, and while the field of science is not my specialty, it has become something of a refuge for me. There is generally something in science news that offers hope.
Well, reports therein mention a a massive sunspot, an area on the surface of the sun with the possibility of generating strong magnetic fields, with the potential to emit high-intensity “X-class” solar flares, which could provoke a geomagnetic storm on earth strong enough to damage infrastructure and electromagnetic communications systems, so the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.
It is also aimed at earth, and there is currently, NOAA reports, a 5% chance — that’s 1 in 20 — of some trouble.
“According to NASA, X-class flares hitting Earth may result in damage to satellites, global transmission problems, worldwide radio blackouts, and potentially give airline passengers near the North and South poles small radiation doses,” Newsweek tactfully reported this week.
Oh boy! A possibility for worldwide havoc on the scale of a Hollywood movie, and no one can blame the Republicans for this one!
It has a name, Sunspot AR3089, and sunspots are classified by their exponential potential: C-class flares are normal, M-class can create minor geomagnetic storms and X-class flares are seldom seen and the most serious. And it’s headed for a collision with Earth!
My personal interest in science is more therapeutic than informed, so do not get the idea I pass myself off as an expert. Those who are experts, though, suggest that a solar flare event such as this one could distort GPS radio signals and other transmissions from satellites to the ground. Furthermore, this sort of thing evidently occurs regularly, every 11 years or so, but this wave is significantly more intense than usual.
I am on stronger ground when considering history. One such solar storm, in September 1859, is regarded as the most intense geomagnetic storm ever. Called the Carrington event, after British amateur astronomer Richard Christopher Carrington, who researched it, it was the first record of a solar flare, which had the charming name of “magnetic crochet” back then. The event triggered something of a light show over the skies of London; depending on one’s view of life, it was to some a magnificent display of nature at its most surprising, or an apocalyptic warning foreshadowing the end of the earth.
Those Victorians were such drama queens. Nonetheless, telegraph equipment in Europe and North America was ruined, some telegraph operators reported electric shocks and some communication by wire — history notes the give-and-take between operators in Portland, Maine, and Boston — could be conducted without the use of batteries, relying only on the “aurora” of electromagnetic activity in the air.
All right, pretty lights in the sky and some fried electrical equipment, but that was 1859. The world is considerably more, shall we say, wired in 2022. The potential for disaster, or at least serious inconvenience, suggests that our technology is on footing considerably less secure than what the government or Best Buy is telling us. Factor in our current disposition to blame, scapegoat and generally behave hysterically at the drop of a crisis, and you have a scenario for the usual litany of reaction: rioting, praying, panicking, stocking up on toilet paper and the rest.
A generation or two ago, it was common to dismiss whatever was occurring in the Middle East until it messed with the contents of the gas tank of someone’s vehicle, and then you’ve got trouble, buddy. These days we could potentially have our GPS, cellphones, text and data plans and fantasy football indicators corrupted by solar flares. What do we do then?
We presumably wait it out, then dedicate billions to reinforce our defenses.
Solar flares occur regularly and predictably, but the current event is bigger and badder than usual, not unlike our recent floods and heat waves. It is not the problems we face that turn us into manic depressives, nonstop worriers, skeptical and untrusting citizens of earth; it’s their intensity. It is why television news broadcasts typically present their only uplifting story at the end, a little something to indicate that all is not hopeless.
Few people are presently frightened by the possible collapse of the world’s communications layout, considerably more complex than in 1859, so I’m not, either. But in the way all of life is dependent on only six inches of topsoil, coupled with our recent observation of how society’s systems can fail, I’ll know why my cellphone suddenly offers nothing, and it won’t be a battery in need of recharging.
