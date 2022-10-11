Well, my football team won by five touchdowns on Sunday, and the season seems thus far feels like an easy roll down the Thruway after driving on cratered roads since the early 1990s. The Sabres’ season begins tomorrow. The winter coats are out of storage, rock salt and snow shovels are for sale and I just saw a television advertisement for something, I do not remember what, with a Christmas song playing behind it.
Yeah, autumn, the most beautiful time in Western New York, but a reminder that summer advanced too quickly. Whatever complicates one’s life, the understanding that the temperature will be in the 50s today can be jarring to the unprepared, and yes, that’s me, every year. You’d think I’d learn.
My neighborhood is slowly gearing up for Halloween, one of two times per year – Christmas is the other one – in which people aspire to be artists, with the front of the house as the canvas. Wrap two basketballs in a black garbage bag and you’ve got the framework of a giant spider. Carve a pumpkin, although the local squirrels are already doing that by gnawing on displays out here. Kids dress according to what they see on television and in the movies – count the number of traditionally macabre costumes and then compare it to the number of superheroes, Spongebobs and Josh Allens you see at the door. Halloween has become a tribute to Hollywood and the broadcasting industry.
I was busy, this year, with other matters, so changes in the seasons tended to hit me like a blow to the head with a snow shovel. Whatever the environment and wherever I was, I was dressed improperly, not in the spirit and generally several more steps behind than usual. I missed my beloved Bisons games, and a day of great personal entertainment for me, that of watching harried parents, lists in hand, gather up back-to-school supplies; those Office Depot kiosks with paperwork outlining required supplies for which class in which grade in which local school, never fail me to crack me up.
I have no children attending local schools, incidentally.
The autumn of 2022 is likely to be predictably spectacular to observe but it denotes a time of war, rumor of recession, high prices and an underlying instability. The president recently invoked the term “Armageddon” to describe the potential for war in Ukraine, and mentioned the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, something I remember as 10 or so days of holding one’s breath. We ducked and covered in school, practicing our movements in the event of nuclear war, and teachers spoke of little else, as I recall.
Indeed, this little white boy had little to worry about in 1962, except for nuclear annihilation, In 2022, it’s just another potential problem.
Be assured that none of these problems will be solved on Election Day, another autumnal marker. Be assured that you will not do to bed on that Tuesday knowing who won or lost; I can guarantee challenges and delays galore.
The autumn will turn into winter as we distract ourselves with Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as well as holidays of other faiths and the secular ones too, like the World Series, Kwanzaa and holiday shopping. Meanwhile, the value of equities, as in the stock market, will fall, the price of gas will likely rise and job insecurity will not go away. A pandemic is still in progress, the administration of the former president has not ended, no matter what the calendar says, and Kanye West is still mouthing off.
Gotta hand it to Mr. West, though. The easiest way to be considered a genius is to announce you’re a genius, and then hang around with those who believe you.
Your opinion may vary from mine, of course, but the world has become predictable as the seasons, and gloomy as ever. I know the topics and jokes of “Saturday Night Live” and Mr. Stephen Colbert before I even turn on the television. I know that following the Sabres will be a grind this year.
I recall the Sabres of the middle Seventies, when the local economy was collapsing, friends were leaving the area in search of promise and the best hockey on the planet was being played at Memorial Auditorium. I sat in the Oranges, the cheap seats, and sometimes stood behind them in the standing room location, and witnessed perhaps the one bright light this community had. I stayed here. That was my idea of optimism, and perhaps the current Buffalo Bills are offering the same.
It’s an advantage, perhaps, of growing older. The good old days were not really so good, but they seemed that way if you remove a few memories. Cherish your memories, they say. Feel free to overlook a few, too.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.