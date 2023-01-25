So the home team lost, vividly displaying weaknesses as the opponents, dressed in tiger stripes I find hard to take seriously although perhaps appropriate for a fashion runway, showed their strengths admirably. Cincinnati defeated Buffalo by 27-10 so we went home or turned off the television, ate the rest of the sandwiches and pondered how this season of wins and losses, triumphs and literally heart-stopping action, may have been the Bills’ last window of Super Bowl opportunity for years.
Coaches will depart, players will retire, the team’s salary cap is tight, opponents will improve and the country’s rowdiest and most benevolent fans could be left with the sort of football playing mediocrity which makes our region famous only for weather and wings. The Bills remain among the best in football, but the same can be said for a half dozen or more teams, and as some baritone voiceover specialist regularly intones, only two make it to the Super Bowl. And it’s not our team.
Yeah, but wasn’t that fun?
Think of all the football fans in this country whose team did not achieve a 13-3 record. Think of the fans of Detroit’s team – established in 1930 – and of Cleveland’s – established in 1944, with a four-year absence in the 1990s – who have never yet seen their teams approach the Super Bowl. Now think of ourselves, and that little flame of confidence we’ve lately been carrying within us.
Any day now, local television news will revert to the usual reports of crime, politics and impending disaster, instead of the recent lineup of four opening stories with at least three about the Bills or their supporters. School kids will stop drawing, writing, designing totems and regalia pertinent to the team and go back to whatever is normally taught in elementary schools. Those blue and red crayons must be worn by now. We will put away our portable grills, scrap our broken folding tables and stew about something else for a while. The mayor of Buffalo will stop singing the fight song from the City Hall steps.
The world is a different place when your team is on a roll. We tolerate the bandwagon-jumping of advertisers. We say “Go Bills” instead of “goodbye.” Local orchestras, professional and school, pull out arrangements of the “Shout!” song, originally recorded by the Isley Brothers – of Cincinnati – and probably known by more Americans than “Jingle Bells.” I’ll bet you do not know anyone over the age of three unfamiliar with that song.
When a previously unheralded player essentially drops dead on the field with a national audience watching, the world notices but we, out here, treats him like a son and rejoice in his survival and recovery. His preferred non-profit organization, accustomed to an annual budget of $25,000 suddenly receives donations totaling about seven million dollars, all in small increments from worried and encouraging fans.
When your team is the focus of national news organizations, for matters evoking pride, you wear all that Bills gear, those crazy striped pants your mom or older sister left you. You decorate your car to make it clear you are on board.
Our Christmas was a wintry washout this year, and New Year’s Eve was cold, but we had that optimism about us. This run through the playoffs, however disappointingly it ended, was like a month-long holiday, a festival of and for ourselves. When we begin analyzing what went wrong and who should remain on the team and what, besides the price of tickets, will change, let us not forget how exciting this weekly anticipation was.
I speak with a certain authority. You are reading the work of a longtime resident of Western New York who was nine years old when the Buffalo Bills were organized. I remember the Boston Patriots and the year that Dallas had two teams – one moved to become the Kansas City Chiefs – and an American Football League without Cincinnati and Miami. Bleacher seats in the Rockpile, the Depression-era stadium where the Bills played before their move to Orchard Park, were three dollars each, and my friends and I purchased front row seats so we could hang signage on the decaying concrete walls.
The Buffalo Bills achieved championships in the middle 1960s, and played in Super Bowls in the early 1990s, so roughly once every 30 years does the team work at an elite level, enough so that everything around here stops to appreciate it. If this pattern keeps up, the ones in the third grade drawing portraits of football players will have children of their own, listening to stories about the Bills of the early 2020s.
For all I know, the team will be in the 2024 Super Bowl, and the next three after that, but that’s the unpredictable football future. Let’s not forget the season of 2023 and how we dealt with it. Wasn’t that a time?
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.