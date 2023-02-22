Newspapers in this country began largely as business records, providing those who cared about which ships were coming into port and laden with what, which businesses needed skilled tradesmen and the like. A lot of what we know about slavery in America comes from auction lists published in newspapers.
The evolution to an all-purpose font of information on current events was slow but even today there seems to be something for everyone: sports, comics, geopolitics, show business gossip, everything but news.
Yes, everything but news because it is presumed that if you care about a topic you likely know about it before you access the newspaper. Are you a Sabres fan? You know how last night’s game turned out. You’ll read the paper, in print or online, to delve into the how and the who and why of it all.
A salient point is the recent deaths of Raquel Welch and Stella Stevens, each a Hollywood actress with noticeable success but impacts diminished by time. Ms. Welch was a sex bomb – who uses that phrase these days? — whose acting talent improved over the years until she was regarded as something of a campy but reliable veteran. Ms. Stevens could never get past her own sex bomb persona and evidently had some bitterness about it. The details are in the newspaper, as if the newspaper makes an offer: sit down with me for a while and I’ll tell you more about this than you knew before.
Television news can provide some data, although its idea of “in depth” is a minute or less; it’s how I keep up with the adventures of young Hollywood, a topic of little value to me. I get the score of the Sabres game on the Internet. I ask the newspaper to tell me more, so like a very well-informed gossip, it tells me how to get the president in and out of Kyiv without anyone noticing, what vinyl chloride is and why it’s leaking into Ohio, and how Doonesbury and his friends are doing.
Of course, like any good gossip, plenty of opinion is coming through but unlike, say, television news, each story has its place in whatever edition you read and you can take it or ignore it. Consider television news: a story about a homicide in the neighborhood adjacent to yours is followed by one about the next startling health hazard to your family, and then it’s a donation drive to fund a cat shelter. Each gets essentially the same weight and air time. It is presumed that you will watch each of them, all of it, and are obligated to treat each segment equally and without horoscopes, comics or crossword puzzles.
Television, and even websites not originating with news organizations, do not offer details, the part of the already-known stories I find the most fascinating. Read a long story on any topic, and you know not only the story and the underpinnings of how and why, you could enter a trivia contest on the topic.
It’s this menial stuff that feeds my imagination, my interest and my need to know. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, when deep into negotiations to end conflict in the Middle East, checked the score of Yankees games during breaks. You might regard the career of Raquel Welch differently if you are a Vietnam veteran and saw her on a USO tour, or if you later read about those exercises in bringing the home front to the troops.
Yeah, the details, what some might consider trivia but others regard as significant. The Addams Family franchise began with cartoons in The New Yorker, and the characters – Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and the rest – were nameless until the television show. The clock tower scene in “Back to the Future” was an homage to silent movie star Harold Lloyd and the film “Safety Last.” I could go on but you get the idea; the more you know, the higher the quality of life increases, even in matters of pop minutia, and things like newspapers, and not “Entertainment Tonight,” will enlighten you thusly.
There are people who enjoy “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” or other successful franchises, and this sort of things dates to newspapers publishing stories in serial format — a reason Charles Dickens “wrote long” is that he was paid by the word – and it’s likely pre-dated by cavemen telling stories around a camp fire. There are others consumed by what appears to be alternate realities with alternate mythologies – just listen to some “Star Wars” enthusiast carry on. Sometimes I think they’re the lucky ones; they see all this detail, no matter how mundane, and their lives are enhanced by it.
