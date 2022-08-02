EDITOR’S NOTE: Ed’s column was inadvertently left out last week. His regularly scheduled column will be in Wednesday’s Gazette.
We have a saying where I come from: It’s a free country.
Belief or disbelief is a proud tradition in the United States. If you choose to think a fact or incident is untrue, you can spend the rest of your life with that view. Unlike, say, in Berlin at the end of World War II, where over 7,000 suicides were reported when that side lost the war, we spread blame instead of shame. The rebellion we call the Civil War has alternatively been referred to as the Lost Cause of the Confederacy since about two generations after the South’s surrender. Sounds kinda noble, defending the practice of slavery and all, like that.
No man has set foot on the moon, according to some contrarians unwilling to consider that a conspiracy between government, defense contractors and the broadcasting industry would be a greater achievement than actually landing on the moon. Any of our several recent drug crises were designed by the government and the Mafia to suppress minorities. AIDS was, and is, God’s punishment of gays and, by extension, all Americans. Any number of PBS television programs aimed at children has a subversive plot, of one sort or another, behind it. Yes, people believe this stuff.
You can defeat the outcome of the current Congressional hearings by not watching them. That’ll show ‘em. Personally, I think the productions will win Emmy Awards for best television drama – I can see Rep. Cheney in a ball gown and Rep. Kinzinger in a tuxedo, strolling onto the stage to receive statuettes while the Hollywood crowd in the seats bellows approval – but in general, the country will move on to something else and their blockbuster summertime television show will recede in memory, like the war in Ukraine and the cancellation of the Klondike Bar. Even COVID, that killer of over one million Americans just two years go, only gets attention now reserved for Monkeypox when an aged celebrity announces he or she acquired it.
A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest, Paul Simon wrote in 1970, a phrase and concept I long thought was reserved for the elderly. Our vaunted freedom now gives all Americans the right to carry a calcified and unassailable attitude wherever we go.
Yes, change comes but it comes slowly and is only achieved by beginning and then influencing a groundswell. Back in 1970, smoking was cool and no one even thought about the legality or morality of same-sex marriage. I road-tested an electric-powered Ford Mustang the other day — as fast as it ever was, and nearly as uncomfortable — and thought about how the macho-honk crowd of the old days would have dismissed the very idea.
I grew up encouraged to consider my country a melting pot – it’s not, it’s more like a smorgasbord, pick and choose what you like – and now I am expected to feel guilty about “cultural appropriation.” If this Elderly White Guy walks down the street humming a Smokey Robinson song from his childhood, he’ll be expected to pay a tax, I suppose, and no one will mention that Ray Charles’ biggest hit was, and remains, a country-and-western song.
See, if your pop culture frame of reference includes Smokey Robinson and Ray Charles, hey, it’s unhip but totally acceptable.
If you choose to believe the recent heat wave and the current burning of western states and sharks swimming in unexpected places are not byproducts of global warming, you have plenty of company and some of it’s in the U.S. Congress. We comfort ourselves when we learn that our governments make promises for the future they cannot and will not keep, and when the Japan Times’ headline this week about African rainforests read “Congo to auction land to oil companies: ‘Our priority is not to save the planet,’” the first thought may have been “I didn’t know Africa had rainforests.”
Ignorance is not confined to a single political party or single cable news channel. The co-existence of American aspiration and American idealism typically is conflicted. You can proudly give your child a stuffed toy version of an endangered animal without wondering if it was made in a foreign sweatshop by someone about your child’s age.
If you think I am simply looking for reasons to despair, perhaps you are correct; it has long been the prerogative of the old. Choosing what to believe and not believe, and just wait until you’ve had your fill of current and upcoming political advertisements, is the prerogative of an American.
