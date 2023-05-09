The U.S. Supreme Court may receive a code of ethics, because it needs a code of ethics; a Justice who appears to be on the take just won’t do in an era of distrust, and it is reminiscent of the National Football League employing rules about players’ dancing, because it needed rules about players dancing.
The American public favors a ban on privately held assault weapons but keeps electing people who do nothing about it. Democrats laud the president on a host of issues but in general do not want to see him run for re-election.
There seems to be a Mass Shooting of the Day, and anyone with a considered opinion disagrees on when the recession will start. It’s self-evident that a turn to science news is required, for sanity’s sake. It was once the sports pages to which one turned for escape. These days I find my comfort in science; the news tends to be optimistic, or at least suggestive that solutions to problems are pending.
There remains, though, plenty of disagreement and windows to skepticism, in addition to what’s rending modern politics, resulting in belief in what you choose to believe. My only recreational drug, for example, is caffeine, and thus I enjoy reading the latest results of tests regarding the efficacy of coffee; I drink plenty of it — it’s legal, taxable and available — and favor the results of surveys confirming that everything about coffee consumption is beneficial. You might view the latest data on wine, chocolate or meditation the same way.
A recent example of research into something completely different indicates that the ability to speak more than one language early in life can stave off dementia and other forms of cognitive decline later on. The scholarly journal Neurobiology of Aging cites 20 years of study indicating that speaking more than one language between ages 13 to 30 or 30 to 65 results in “higher scores on language, memory, focus, attention, and decision-making abilities compared with those who were not bilingual at those ages,” the New York Times reported.
I was not a part of the survey but hey! They’re talking about me! And the findings are positive! Therefore, count me as a believer! Between 13 and 30 I spoke Polish, largely with my grandmother, as well as English. After her death I left my bilingualism behind, but I still made the research cut!
The study, conducted in Germany, suggests that any mental decline on my part could be forestalled for a while, because of that early training. My thoughts turn to the millions of Americans who have learned English to accompany their native Spanish, and whether they, in old age, will be ahead of the game. It also reminds me that I miss my grandmother, but that’s to be expected, and it makes me want to brush up on my Polish.
I require a layer of rationality, of science, before I believe something, but this is a serious medical study of which I speak, and the results are favorable to me, and thus I am in favor of it and its findings. That’s the long way of saying that people believe what they choose to believe. If I learned of this study, and its results, from from CNN I’d be intrigued but unconvinced; if it was reported on Fox News or in the Wall Street Journal I would doubt it; MSNBC, I’d be skeptical and suggest it is not the breakthrough they’d claim it was. I have read enough scientific journals, though, to believe there is no screwing around or bending results within them to suit the market.
Getting older has its distinct set of advantages and disadvantages; any age does. What worried me in high school has little bearing on any problems today, and there are advantages to being elderly that no one tells you about. No one, though, wants to see brains deteriorate before bodies, and the image of the dotty and needs-help old person discredits the entire demographic group.
It never occurred to me, until recently, that the simple of skill of communicating with my grandmother could aid in keeping me mentally sharp. At least that’s what the research, this research, says. Next week there will likely be new information suggesting something entirely different. I will stick to what I learned this week.
