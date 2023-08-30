After the chaos and resolution of Watergate, circa 1974, journalism schools saw a massive increase in demand. So, to a lesser extent, did law schools. Yes folks, the current travail of flexing law and order at the presidential level will eventually end, probably with inconclusive and results unsatisfying to anyone, and I expect that colleges with mental health curricula will be the winners.
I also expect that, short term; newspapers will add a separate section to their editions: you’ve got world news, local news, the arts, sports and others. Get ready for “Jurisprudence,” the place in which the slow grind of justice will be explained, commented upon and revealed. You can follow it there, or ignore it: in a separate section it will not interfere with stories about mass shootings, political paralysis or apocalyptic weather. Like a soap opera, you can follow it intently, follow it casually, ignore it altogether or dive in every few weeks to see what’s going on.
Long term, we’ll believe what we want to believe, like the Kennedy assassination or the first moon landing, for those old enough to remember them. The courts will bear out whether the former p resident is guilty, and of what, but most minds, I suspect, are already closed to anything resembling additional evidence. We’ve seen the evidence, or much of it, and have taken sides based on that and that alone, but we also have confidence that legal minutiae can be mined to stall and divert this less-than-perfect system of justice.
And even if he’s guilty of the scores of counts identified in four separate indictments, whether he goes to jail or not is still a crapshoot.
We have a ringside seat for upper-tier justice here, as seen in the Rice Street Jail indictment. We had a court system eager to demonstrate that their celebrity guest would be treated no better than anyone else indicted for anything in Atlanta. Hence, the arraignment in the city’s most notorious jail. We were also treated to the kind of behavior we expect only from the rich and brazen: flying into town on a private jet, a motorcade through the city, a behind-the-scenes dose of the law, then back to the motorcade and the jet, and a return to the country club in New Jersey. Even a rap star with more money and ego than the former president would have preferred something more down low.
If you watch cable television news you saw it all, moment by coma-inducing moment. All the while we had Ukraine, the mysterious death of Russia’s most prominent mercenary honcho, a cleanup after a wildfire, the collapse of the Yankees, but no: it is easier and far cheaper to train those cameras on that aircraft or that deserted road into Atlanta.
Yes, I am blaming everybody.
Important matters will befall this country, this world, in the next year or so, notably football season and the upcoming presidential election. All of it will be subsumed – buried – by the trials in Washington, Atlanta and New York, and perhaps elsewhere: several states in which election manipulation was allegedly attempted have not yet organized grand juries. I suggest to all Republican candidates currently running for the presidency to stop spending on their campaigns: your numbers, as they stand now, will not go up or down. Minds have been made up. You will not get the attention required to change them.
In a way, this is like watching a cancer growing. In another way, it’s playing out exactly as it should, albeit desperately slowly. The government plaintiffs are breathtakingly well-prepared, and the defendants are using every tactic in their arsenal. If mobs choose to involve themselves violently, the police stand ready. Even the television news channels have squads of biased but qualified experts on their payrolls, ready to narrate every detail, every perp walk, every takeoff and landing.
Thus are we ready for the trial – trials – of the century, until the next one comes along. Has anything amounting to a cautionary tale come from any of this, thus far? I suspect no, except that demonstrators with hostile intent are aware of the government’s power of surveillance. Is some young lawyer, business person or politico watching all of this with an eye toward being the next Donald Trump but without certain fatal actions?
Yeah, probably.
