ADAMCZYK: I never heard of the guy

Channel 17, also known as WNED-TV or public television or your PBS affiliate – Toronto’s too, evidently – has been a shining light throughout most of my life. Even as cable television has splintered viewer choice and some of its programming admittedly is at the other end of the intellectual scale from “Dr. Pimple Popper” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” primetime Channel 17 always has something worth considering.
A PBS staple, for years, has been the revealing of some European singer or musical ensemble, unknown to pretty much anyone in America, with the presentation of a lavish concert. Typically high-concept, high-dollar, splashy, and with excellent “production values,” which means that it was edited and photographed by someone other than a high school AV squad armed with Apple cellphones. People like Yanni, James Last and any number of Irish traditional and non-traditional bands get introduced to American audiences through tapes of lavish performances before appreciative audiences. It’s the unidentifiable part that gets me. Had you heard of “Celtic Thunder” before Channel 17 offered you it?
The latest in a long line, apparently, is Jonathan Antoine, to whom I was introduced the other night while trolling the cableverse for hockey scores. A veteran of “Britain’s Got Talent,” which is a Simon Cowell production, he is an affable operatic tenor, 25 years old, with long hair and a certain evidence of overweight. Picture early-career Meat Loaf and you get the idea. He sings marvelously. In the tradition of flute virtuoso James Galway, whose concerts secured his celebrity in part by tossing in an occasional pop tune amongst the classical masterworks, before that approach was acceptable, young Antoine sings opera, as well as songs from Disney movies and Broadway theatrical productions. He also performed “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
His audience was not in Europe on this night, it was in the Winter Garden Theater in Toronto, so evidently Canada has access to that British television program which launched him. The audience cheered every song. It cheered during interludes of songs. It cheered whenever Antoine did some trill or other unexpected vocal magic. It actually threw roses, individual red roses, at him at the conclusion. Back in the studio, the PBS pledge promoters nearly fainted in awe of the kid.
Some quick research indicates that Antoine was a smash with British television viewers and Cowell signed him up to a big-bucks contract, and that’s why this broadcast-ready concert looks like a million dollar endeavor. Presumably, people with no knowledge or understanding of opera are in love with the guy. Recordings are being sold to those with nothing remotely like classical music in their homes.
Still. Who is this guy?
I understand that I am not the hippest person on earth. Perhaps I once was but no longer. Watching the Grammy Awards program several weeks ago, perhaps half the identifiable celebrities were unknown to me, and another fraction I’d heard of but could not place by face, musical output or décolletage. The remaining 10 percent or so were as old as I am.
Furthermore, I understand the concept of niches and niche marketing. Some people become stars in America but not elsewhere. Others, like Australian Kylie Minogue, are stars all over the world but a mere cult thing here. The British are famous for falling in love with some pop star and maintain that love to the end of his or her career, and it’s why Bing Crosby and David Bowie conspired on that Christmas song in 1982; at a time when fewer and fewer people cared about Bing, he remained a favorite of Bowie’s mother.
But suddenly, someone bursts out of Europe, someone adored over there and essentially unknown here, and a glitzy concert is arranged and videotaped, which gets sold to PBS and suddenly a star is born, for a little while at least. These concerts are never particularly edgy. Nothing radical going on, in the music or in the staging. It’s straight down the middle with these people, and the PBS tote bag crows falls in love.
Granted, not every famous musician had to start out busking on London streets, begging for a breakout moment in a Vienna choir or working all night in a Memphis blues bar. There are other avenues to success and fame – “American Idol,” for example -- and one method seems to be securing enough money to stage a concert in Belgrade or Warsaw or on the Nile near the pyramids, performing the aforementioned concert to wild appreciation from the hometown crowd, then awaiting PBS to find some air time.
Has any local singer or band thought of a videotaping a concert with Niagara Falls thundering in the background?
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
