My habit regarding Buffalo Bills games these days is to watch them on television with friends, and later listen to learned post-game reviews and opinion on the radio, including those moments when “telephone lines are open” so that listeners can offer comment. Those who call in tend to be opinionated, but more the type which jumps to conclusions and offers some radical ideas for the team’s improvement. I missed that routine on Monday night but I think I know what I missed: suggestions that quarterback Mr. Allen be traded, Coach Mr. McDermott be fired and the overuse of the word “disgusted.”
While such comments are to be respected, the solution is obvious: stop listening to the radio.
The team will be in some iteration of crisis mode until the next game, as will its fans, and that’s the nub of my issue: as an ardent participant in the news cycle, I note that everything is a crisis these days and think there are too many of them.
Consider these words as adjectives: fentanyl, China, parking, weather, financial, gun, labor, immigration, abortion, college, admission, safety, Ukraine, election, racial. You’ve probably recently heard each of them with the word “crisis” after them. It is hard to name something newsworthy that isn’t someone’s idea of a crisis.
Barreling down like a runaway locomotive is potentially the next crisis, in which a government shutdown will be the result of Congressional inaction if a budget comprised of 12 separate appropriations bills is not passed by both houses of Congress and then signed by the president. The Senate is on the ball and working out compromises across party lines, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the lead person in the Senate, has said. The brawl will be in the House of Representatives, which returned from recess yesterday and battle lines have already been assigned: Democrats vs. Republicans, Republicans vs. Republicans who see funding the government as a trading pit for pet policies like spending cuts or direction of additional appropriation to combat illegal immigration. All of this has to be done by Oct. 1, and if you think we go through this foolishness every few months, you’re correct.
What’s at stake is a government not running at its usual full blast. Medicare and Social Security payments will go out as usual, but federal agencies will have services curtailed, the Office of Management and Budget says, and airport security agents, food inspectors and similar behind-the-scenes and disregarded-until-there’s-a-problem federal employees could be out of work. Even if all of this seems to be less than a crisis, be assured that the government slows down. I refer to the elements of government designed to protect its citizens, to deal with other governments and generally uphold all that stuff we like about America.
Expect a lot of blather from Congress about what this country needs and what it will be denied if compromises are not met. Expect interest in a “continuing resolution,” a short-term stopgap agreement that will merely fund the government for a few weeks, at which time we’ll renew our lather about what’s to be paid for. Expect a last-minute agreement, hastily assembled and thrown at the president for his signature. Expect self-congratulation from 100 senators, 435 representatives and the one guy in the White House.
Expect business as usual from these people in Washington. I’m letting this crisis play out without any increase in bile on my part. I know exactly what they’ll say, what they’ll do, and if certain government agencies cease providing service to this country’s citizens, I’ll know who to blame and it’ll be the same ones I blamed the last time and the times before that.
So, they’re doing it without my attention this time. I have been a U.S. citizen from the moment of my birth, a voter since 1970 and a concerned observer since I was about 9 — my elementary school encouraged an interest in current events — and a Buffalo Bills fan since 1960, when the team was founded. I have endured a lot, but there are some things just not worth the attention and panic they demand.
