Sometime this weekend you will ponder, at least momentarily, the meaning of independence. Flags will fly, hot dogs will roast, parades will step out and it may occur to you that a certain amount of good-natured rowdiness is tolerated, even encouraged, on Independence Day. John Adams, present at the creation and second cousin of the man for whom the beer you may be drinking is named, essentially demanded it in 1776, calling for “Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.” That was his idea of a day celebrating independence.
It is a summer holiday, thus essentially requiring outdoor activity. We will be together, at places assuring some sort of interaction and camaraderie, even if it’s to purchase vegetation to plant in the back yard or maybe more beer. At night there will be fireworks, official and clandestine, and music meant to evoke patriotism. Just watch those concerts on Channel 17 and elsewhere; audiences are inspired by Sousa marches to turn themselves into kick lines, like sloppily-trained Rockettes. We do not march in formation on Independence Day, we dance
You can train your baton-tossing skills all you want, prepare meals all morning, practice loading shells into howitzers so that your part in the “1812 Overture” goes smoothly, but Independence Day remains a messy, casual, people’s holiday, and that’s what I love about it. It is not a sober, thoughtful love letter to America. It is a rowdy, disorderly thank-you to those folks who agonized over the concepts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Yeah, many of them were slavers, and Benjamin Franklin enjoyed a good fart joke and the aforementioned Adams was something of a skinflint New Englander but their vision manifests itself, at least once per year, in celebration, and no one celebrates like an American.
If you’re around on July 14, when the French do Bastille Day – honoring the freeing of revolutionaries from jail, regarded as the start of the French Revolution, the one in which royalty got their heads chopped off, you remember – watch the video news footage and tell me if it does not seem a little familiar. Fighter planes flying over Paris while spewing red, white and blue smoke, trips to the beach, everyone out and partying. The French take their cues from the United States on this one.
On July 4 there is joy in our land. Define it anyway you care to but there is freedom to be had here; ask any recent immigrant. You will see people become citizens in mass ceremonies on this day, and there’s always someone selling document frames appropriate for hanging that certificate of citizenship on the wall. How American is that?
And yes, you’ll hear music, plenty of it, and tell me if James Brown’s “Living in America” captures your life in this country: “How does it feel when there’s no destination that’s too far? Somewhere on the way you might find out who you are.. You might have to walk a fine line, you might take a hard line, but everybody’s working…overtime.”
I have the good fortune to make my living as a writer, and each pre-Independence Day I try to bring up these points. Some years it is easier than others but after a weekend attempting to ascertain what happened on the road from Rostov-on-Don to Moscow, it pleases me to consider that my country may have a bitter contest between political parties but not one between rival gangsters. I am not, nor ever have been, an immigrant, and I can only wonder what those who are think of this national display of pride. Hey, it’s their country, too, replacing the Old Country.
Monday is a working day. So is Wednesday. In between there’s a party going on. Big flags will stretch over streets and across buildings. Small flags will be placed in flower pots and the hands of children. You may never have read the Declaration of Independence, but the Fourth of July is not the day to do it, It’s the day to honor it by behaving like an American on a day off.
Party on, America. You earned it, you deserve it, and you’ll handle it any way you like, because that’s freedom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.