“The wheels of justice grind slow but grind fine” is generally regarded as written by Sun Tzu, the Chinese military strategist who lived about 2,800 years ago, suggesting that even then, legal caseloads were high and the process was glacial. The same could be said for a lot of things, and I do not merely refer to the drive-up lanes in fast food parking lots.
It pleases me that my age allows me to do less and to rely on others to do more. None of that “man of action” stuff for me, no sir; no one’s watching anyway. Thus do I look at news, information and the accompanying analysis from a spot of comfort instead of, shall we say, the trenches. My life as a reporter and sports fan has primed me for this sort of thing, especially in endeavors that, as the general said, are ground fine.
The stock market. The Buffalo Sabres. The upcoming baseball season. The weather. The actions of the Republican Party. Even the war in Ukraine. All are of interest to me, and I can follow them by letting younger and sharper minds do the legwork, and then sit back at the end of the day and study their analyses. If I chose to peruse from a wing chair in a library, a snifter of brandy in one hand and an iPad in the other, well, that’s not how I roll but sometimes how I feel.
So much of modern news, as media define it, are examples of slow, daily progress or regress. The news machine, often quite literally a daily grind, pumps out information on what changed since yesterday, and much of it can be viewed like a chart. While I am not a fan of murder trials, the six-week courtroom spectacle in South Carolina involving Mr. Alex Murdaugh is an example. A juris prudence enthusiast could watch it unfold, day after day, or read or watch a daily wrap-up after court adjourned; Like a slow-motion episode of a Perry Mason case or a theatrical production, the observer watches the progress, the slipups, the confidence in the plaintiff’s and defendant’s sides, until a verdict is read; guilty, in Murdaugh’s case.
This is not unlike analysis of, say, the Los Angeles Lakers. You can theorize galore on the topic of who will or will not share the basketball. Then you observe the team’s progress, or lack of it, and note who got it right.
Television’s several financial news channels operate in the same way, telling us what will likely influence the travel of prices on multitudes of graphs: an SEC pronouncement, an unexpected rise or fall in demand, unemployment or wages. Reporters and self-appointed experts will yammer all day, and when the evening comes, it can all be calmly analyzed.
The blizzard of data, in every category, is herded by young, aggressive reporters, and when data conflict – the Bruins are the best, the Bruins can be beaten – well, that’s why they, and I, play the game. It seems to me that a financial news reporter could easily become a sports reporter or military defense reporter, the way storefronts are built to accommodate a myriad of retail possibilities – a store moves out, another offering something entirely else moves in – because there is something of a template for what customers of news seek. Crunch the numbers, offer some opinion and perhaps gossip on the topic at hand, then leave it up to the viewer/reader/user.
Of course, some news is immediate and with a limited window of influence. Cars crash, buildings burn, sewers explode, but those incidents likely will not influence your actions or thinking tomorrow or a month from now. Much of the stuff you care about, perhaps the price of meat or how the Yankees will do, can be plotted, day by day, story by story in something approaching efficiency, at least for the person following the story. Leave the x factors to the experts; they’ll explain them to you, otherwise find new experts. This, incidentally, is the difference between ESPN and some fourth-rate sports talk show.
I once took some pride in the broad scope of my interests, impressing myself with what I knew on a variety of topics. Hell, anyone can do that today, with the help of those studying the topics more closely than I, or you, do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.