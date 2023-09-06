Like that headline? It is attributed to historian Arnold Toynbee, who knew a few things about World Wars I and II and their aftermaths and can be relied upon when some current scholar seeks parallels to our present crises and those of back then.
A more fitting quote for temporae and mores — that’s from the ancient Roman orator Cicero, if you’re keeping score at home — might be “Events are in the saddle, and ride mankind,” allegedly composed by Ralph Waldo Emerson. None of these guys are returning my phone calls, so I’m not sure.
Indeed, events control us these days, rather than the antithesis. Name your calamity and it is likely that it’s rolling like an out-of-control locomotive to an unprepared body politic. Nuclear war? Talk to the North Koreans. Conventional war? That’s Russia vs. Ukraine. Homefront economic indicators are all bullish but few people believe it. Apocalyptic weather? Choose your location, and ponder the cost of homeowner’s insurance in that portal to hell known as Florida.
Among the more exciting places to visit this week are your local Target and Office Depot outlets, for what an Office Depot employee called “our version of Christmas.” Yes, it is a frantic search for back-to-school supplies and clothes. Gotta be prepared for those shooting drills. I assume someone is selling bulletproof backpacks.
In the next week or two, count on a few old rockers dying, a few evangelists exposed in scandal, a few Republicans further stalling their court dates, more government inaction as one financial deadline or another approaches, more local restaurants opening and a few closing; Boston Market moves out as Pizza Hut moves in. The Yankees are in last place in their division, and the Orioles, among baseball’s worst teams in the past four years, are in first place. The writer’s strike continues, severely cramping our popular culture and the kind of entertainment on which Americans rely — the other day I saw a Christmas episode of Stephen Colbert’s program — and the autoworkers are next.
Excitement revs for the upcoming season of the Buffalo Bills, which is typical in late summer but is emblematic of my point: so much these days is the same old thing, but somehow with a different urgency or outcome. We reliably understand certain things because we’ve been through them before –fluctuations in gas prices, regular super-payouts in lotteries, a rise in COVID cases, rain falling on cities without storm sewers, the predictably brilliant event known as a Bruce Springsteen tour, the premise that you won’t get tickets to see Taylor Swift, live or on screen — but we also seem to intuit that going through life these days involves expectations that things will be crashing all around us.
No crisis, or event otherwise defined as negative to the common good, seems to sputter to a halt these days, after which we clean up the mess – material or psychic – and then move on. We gird our expectations that things will gt worse before whatever happens next.
The media is currently full of comment and projection over how a sitting president could govern from prison, and if a Civil War-era amendment could keep a modern-day insurrectionist out of the White House. This, folks, is our future.
It is common, even encouraged, for those of us with many years behind us and a dwindling number ahead to bemoan the current state of everything, yet I await a breakthrough in a variety of categories but do not expect to see them. It would take an attack from outside – North Koreans or space monsters, maybe — to unite the fractured American populace. We do not expect the world, its people or its politicians, to get together on anything. Even science, which I regard as a bastion of possibility and progress, cannot agree on where the most recent pandemic occurred.
We have satellites monitoring wildfires and hurricanes — that’s good — but we still have an excess of wildfires and hurricanes. We live in a perverse sort of Groundhog Day, with current events like a soap opera one can skip for a month and then return to it. An out-of-date and safe-for-reading phrase comes to mind: same stuff, different day.
Toynbee’s successors, assuming they have anything left to sit on in about 80 or 100 years, will study these years through which we currently live, and they’ll probably use the terms “mass hysteria” or “national nervous breakdown” to describe them. They’ll probably have some new phrases by then.
