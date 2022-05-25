ADAMCZYK: Hey sports fans! You’re more cultured than you may think

Art is subjective, but subjectivity is objective, so there you go.
I have long been of the opinion that sport is one of the performing arts. You’ve got dance, you’ve got music, you’ve got theater, you’ve got film, you’ve got a few other things like mime, stage magic and ventriloquism – and you’ve got sport.
Sport, like the rest of them, requires an audience to appreciate, live in the arena or on television. There tends to be something of a good-vs.-evil quality about it, like drama, with someone to root for and someone to root against, and like a lot of theater, you don’t know how it will turn out.
An aside: there’s an anecdote about movie producer Sam Goldwyn, a brilliant but not well-educated man whose studio made plans to make a film of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” It was suggested that he attend a performance of the play by a local theater group, so he did, and before the fifth act he was asked what he thought of it.
“This is great!” he was said to have said. “I’m the only guy in the building who doesn’t know how this turns out!”
Sport as one of the arts. The practitioners are always on airplanes, traveling from one engagement to another. There is always someone coming up who’s better, faster and cheaper. Like the blues or the study of history, it is crucial that academia – colleges -- is supportive, providing the artistic manpower with the skills that sport requires.
Thus do some cities have excellent symphony orchestras, and excellent basketball teams, and it comes with certain incongruities. The best hockey on the planet, arguably, is currently played in Tampa, and London is place to go for world-class classical music, and also soccer.
Technology, specifically power in the hands of any owner with a computer and a microphone, figures into it as well. You might keep a diary, which these days could extend to a blog, and it’s a measured leap to make it a podcast. So what’s a podcast? It’s something of an online radio show, produced and presented to subscribers by – well, anyone, and some of them have become serious political influencers.
Thus can you mouth off on various topics and find an audience, or turn yourself into a dancing or guitar-playing star. If you regard yourself an unlikely pilot, athlete or battlefield hero, there are video games to provide the vicarious experience, and there are competitions, with cash prizes and phone calls from the Pentagon, available to the best.
At my late stage of the game of life, the decentralized nature of power and potential thrills me. If I sought financial advice in my teenage years, for example, there was a 30-minute weekly television program, “Wall Street Week,” available to me. Currently there are at least three non-stop financial news channels on my deck of cable television choices, with hundreds more awaiting me when I light my computer. The same goes for sport, and I am convinced that the annoying, hard-core sports fan in your life knows more about his or her topic than any general manager of any team from the Sixties or Seventies.
So I can shake my head and decry the kind of people going into politics these days, and their followers, but marvel at how some people know a spectacular amount of things in certain subjects. The concept of employing a computer as a learning tool is either ridiculously obvious for those paying attention, or sadly ignored for those with calcified opinions taught them by whoever once controlled them, but the amount of available information out there is stunning.
Beauty can be found in subjectivity. Music lovers know this, as do ballet enthusiasts and basketball fans. Those who would not consider an evening of listening to a string quartet weave its way through a piece by Mozart could instead appreciate the intricacy of a double play: three fielders, two runners, one batted ball, it’s over in about six seconds and it is a marvel of timing and talent. Like a good string quartet.
Most of us have interests beyond work, and the means to express our appreciation of those interests. I never checked to see if I was qualified to race in Formula 1, but the Grand Prix of Monaco comes up this weekend and I’ll be on my couch, participating in by watching it. And appreciating it.
Play the game – cooking, home décor, rebuilding a ’57 Chevy in the garage – your way, and you’re involved in art, and art is involved in you. I’ll spend a little time this week watching the basketball playoffs. Don’t tell me it’s not art.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
