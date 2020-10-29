ADAMCZYK: Hell yeah I voted

I remember, years ago, being drilled in the Baltimore Catechism, a book regarded at the time as the standard elementary school introduction to the doctrine of the Catholic Church, or maybe it was drilled into me. Who made me? God made me, etc., and be assured that other realms of Christianity have similar texts for its young adherents, although the Baltimore Catechism is sometimes regarded as the book read by more ex-Catholics than any other.
The other day I recalled, for the first time in decades, my edition of the little book. It included a drawing of a beaming boy on his way out of a church. Rays of sunshine surrounded him as he says, “I always feel great after Confession,” a reference to the Catholic sacrament by which sins are absolved and the sinner is reconciled with the church.
The drawing depicts the way I felt after voting, leaving the polling place in the rain after concluding what some regard as a civic duty and I prefer to see as a non-hostile, non-violent, society-sanctioned act of vengeance.
I am not alone in feeling that elections are less about choosing an appropriate candidate than about throwing the current list of bums out and replacing them with another, perhaps more worthy, crew of public servants. It is said that incumbent candidates have certain advantages, like name recognition, beholden donors and something like momentum; to me they are the ones who must put up or shut up. As the great political philosopher Janet Jackson once sang: "What have you done for me lately?"
So I did it. I voted. I expressed my opinion in a way that counts. No more barstool muttering or shouting at the television. From that moment until the votes are compiled and counted, I feel exempt from all “paid political announcements” attempting to sway my point of view. This little citizen did what millions of people fought and died for and still do. He did his part in swaying the government to behave in what he thoughtfully regards as his interest.
He spent 90 damned minutes lined up in the rain and 45 degree weather, socially distant from likeminded citizens, sipping a coffee while momentarily removing the paper face mask keeping him alive and ruing the missed opportunity of not conducting all of this via the U.S. Mail, but he did it. While standing there I could hear some conversation, elsewhere down the line, that was conversation not in English. I hoped it was one of those Hollywood moments in which a naturalized citizen was, like me, lined up and preparing to vote, and he or she understood the gravity, the meaning, the joy in it all.
So the ragtag proletariat stood in a soggy line circling the polling place and decided if they wanted more of the same from their elected leaders or a fresh, or at least fresher, start. This is America, I could intone as patriotic music swells and the wind catches and unfurls a few dozen flags, motivating endorphin rushes to the brain and the heart to beat faster, from sea to shining sea.
Hell yeah, it’s America, the land of second chances, where people are encouraged to make binary, yes/no decisions on a regular basis to kick start some semblance of personal benefit. Divorce him or stay with him. Leave town or build your future where your feet are. Finish that degree or forget about it. Dye your hair red or maybe blue. Teach your kids about faith, or let them explore it alone. Regular or decaf. Pursue that promotion at work or take your talents where they are better encouraged. Yes/no.
In this society, self-directed change is almost mandatory. The act of voting may be the poster child for personal growth.
A pandemic can crush dreams, certain dreams. Others are merely diverted, delayed, burning within. Keep ‘em burning until the opening presents itself. Then, as Vince Lombardi famously said of the man carrying the football, run to daylight. That, in short, is voting.
Those of us in line at the polling place had a number of motivations for being there. One could be stories told by grandmothers who grew up in places where voting was somewhere between discouraged and useless. Some of us wiped the rain off our hands to fill in small circles next to favored candidates’ names, not as a gesture of approval but satisfying a grievance against the ones whose little circles were left empty. This attitude toward voting is textbook passive/aggressive behavior but I find it effective.
The yes/no decision deserves a Nobel Prize, or at least a toast at dinner. I said yes and no to a number of candidates this week. I feel great about it.
