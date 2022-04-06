ADAMCZYK: Go seize a yacht

This should be interesting. Easter, in the Orthodox Christian calendar, this year comes a week after the Easter you likely know and perhaps celebrate, which means that Sunday, April 24 will be a big day in Ukraine.
“Easter is the brightest, most majestic holiday in Ukraine,” one website puts it, but somehow I suspect the majesty of it will be a little diluted this year.
From a viewpoint in a comfortable armchair, facing a television and thousands of miles from the fighting, this little war is confounding. Cities have been devastated; those who are fighting invaders are heroic in their actions, stories of atrocities pile up. The only recourse available to a more civilized world is economic sanctions and a rapid military buildup for soldiers and citizens defending Ukraine. Russian military incompetence has evidently helped, but the war continues as NATO nations are reluctant to intervene, fearing an escalation of hostilities, which makes you wonder about NATO’s capabilities.
All this has been brought home, as usual, by 21st century broadcasting – television and social media in particular. We know what we know because CNN and the others provide it, which is different from what Russian citizens hear about it. In Russia, only the state-owned television Rossiya 24 presents anything, and that’s a one-sided screed blaming Ukraine. All other outlets have been shut down, including social media. CNN called it “Orwellian.”
There have been “peace talks,” but if Russian does not admit to the invasion, who needs peace talks? Deals have been proposed, including neutral status for Ukraine for 15 years – that means no attempt to join NATO – and annexation of Ukraine’s eastern provinces by Russia. Then it’ll stop. No word on who gets to pay for rebuilding the country.
A joke, a few years ago, was that the busiest store on earth was the Home Depot in Beirut. Eventually this war will end and Ukraine will be in desperate need of plywood, nails, carpenters, electricians and whatever else comes when the wreckage needs to be restored.
Russia unsuccessfully invaded neighboring Afghanistan in 1979, and it took them 10 years to get out. They tried it again with the Republic of Georgia; that was over in two weeks. This time, of course, it’s different.
This one involves refugees in the millions, and a war within Europe. Yeah, Europe, where Aristotle, Beethoven and David Bowie come from. Christians versus Christians. White people versus other white people, and plenty of available video to send images of the horrors of war versus civilization around the world.
The general inability of an enlightened world to control events is worrisome to me, a benefactor of 75 years of peace, at least in Europe. Leaders of combatant nations in World War II these days gather collectively to commemorate that war, to honor each other’s troops and home front. Will any of us live long enough to see Russia and Ukraine give each other those respects?
You want worrisome? The lack of press coverage in Russia has convinced many of its citizens that their homeland is the victim, of Western overreach and disrespect, in all of this. It bodes badly for this country, whose citizens watch either MSNBC or Fox for its news but never both, and while I consider one of those channels to be reliable and the other loathsome, you might think just the reverse.
Control the press and you control the world, or at least influence it to an outsized degree. The press of the left, for example, spends an inordinate amount of time on transgender rights, a serious topic but not as much, to many minds, on the teaching in schools of whatever “critical race theory” purports to be. It will be hard to change minds in the conversation on either, but guess which will be more on the minds of American voters in 2022.
Incidentally, about those economic sanctions against Russia: over the weekend the Russian ruble’s value moved from 0.8 U.S. cents during the war to about 1.2 cents. That may not seem like a lot but it’s a 50 percent increase. Perhaps those sanctions are not as sturdy as first thought.
Those of us rooting for Ukraine, and doing little more than rooting, cheer when some oligarch’s yacht is seized in a Western port. It is going to take significantly more than that to end this matter.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
