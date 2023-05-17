You get hardened to these things after a while.
On Monday CBS News reported that a man with a metal baseball bat smashed up the Fairfax, Va., district office of Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., injuring two workers – one an intern on her first day on the job – and wrecking glass, furniture and computers in a five-minute rampage before police arrived. The congressman was not in the office at the time but at a nearby ribbon-cutting ceremony at a food bank. The assailant was arrested.
Okay, no one died and an assault rifle was not involved. Feeling any outrage, or was it the sort of thing you’d read and then go on? Right.
Here’s the part of it that bothers me: a food bank requires a ceremony, and a member of Congress, to open. Food banks have become a necessary part of the American landscape, like Naxolone on hand to prevent drug overdoses or scoreboard-like signage on highways to warn of possible problems. These days opening a new one comes with a celebration. There should be no shame in patronizing a food bank or in having one in the neighborhood, but a happy, ribbon-cutting opening seems somehow tasteless, and perhaps an admission of failure. You install a food bank because you need a food bank. You don’t throw a party over it.
It’s a minor example of the decline of one thing or another in this country, this world. Blame anyone or anything you like – I like to point to the hippie ethos of the 1960s, which became a green light for society to wear casual, some might say sloppy, clothing to church, to a symphony concert or to a supermarket. Blame is easy, even if we disagree on where to place it.
If historians have anything left to sit on in 100 years, they may determine that getting away with things became just too easy in the early 21st century. Politicians routinely are indicted for crimes that would have ruined reputations, let alone vote counts, just a decade ago. Guilty or not, would someone like Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., have lasted for more than 10 minutes two generation ago?
Again, blame whatever you like, but the lack of accountability in some lines of endeavor are stunning.
Perhaps it’s merely the pendulum swinging. In my youth I regularly visited Toronto as a tourist, and later read in more than one place that the city’s vibe in the 1970s and early 1980s could be compared to that of Paris in the 1920s. Art, music, happiness, good food, all of that in a bustling, clean and energetic city, and I was a part of it. Then came an era of bad politics, garbage strikes, high real estate prices, public things broken and not fixed, and these days I never hear of anyone from Western New York off on an exciting weekend in Toronto.
I just checked the website of a prominent Toronto newspaper for any information on how that city is coping, and found five stories about the Maple Leafs and one on Josh Allen.
We live in polarizing times, and you do not need me to tell you that. Breakdowns in order are to be expected these days, from school board meetings to standing in line to enter concerts and other events. Playground equipment sits forlornly unused while older people use the park to party and perhaps fire off a few rounds. Even a ticket to a Bills game is less about football and more about renting a small amount of space to misbehave.
Whenever I am told “Moderation in all things,” I reply “Including moderation,” but we have decided on an all-purpose demand for preferential treatment at all times. Getting away with it is the end game.
Perhaps, like many things, it’s simply all more out in the open now. Rules, manners and judgement are simply the glossy top of imperfect systems created by imperfect peoples. You might wonder how the House of Windsor obtained so much power in Britain; a few dozen generations ago, one clan vanquished another clan and that’s why the winners’ descendant gets to wear a five-pound crown. He looks ridiculous in it but that’s why he wears it.
