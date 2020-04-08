ADAMCZYK: Fraying around the edges

My patriotic duty remains staying out of the way and endeavoring not to be the next case arriving at the hospital, an assignment I take on with enthusiasm, but there remains some internal discord. At a time when certain discrete segments of the population – nurses, grocery stock clerks, chauffeurs of bags of food, among others – are overworking themselves in hazardous conditions, what it my current status in society?
I am either partially laid off, on vacation, undergoing house arrest or living more-or-less comfortably in a protective bubble while things that can kill me swirl around. I am glad there is no form to fill out, explaining what I do. There was the Census form, returned last week, but mine took less than 10 minutes.
As many of us have for years, we turn to television for news about what segment of civilization is collapsing, and how quickly. For generations it has been news-weather-sports at designated times of the day, except that there is currently little sports information since we’re too occupied to go out and play. Those who enjoy wagering on these sorts of things must be especially hard-hit. Since we don’t go outside there is little need to know the predicted weather, and that leaves the news, which is all coronavirus all the time. Even looking for a respite, say a “2 Broke Girls” or “Friends” rerun, and there is plenty of access to those, yields public service announcements explaining the method and necessity of hand washing. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker gets more airtime these days than any number of lawyers a viewer could name.
Without noticing it, we seem to have gotten through another Western New York winter. The annual transfer of snow gear – shovels, rock salt, window scrapers – to the garage in favor of lawn care equipment and outdoor furniture, practically a ritual out here, is an afterthought. Instead, we drag out sewing machines on which we make masks from T-shirts or vacuum cleaner filters – staples work as well if you’re unable to sew, I have found, but don’t sanitize your work in the microwave.
A quick and single trip to a supermarket this week yielded some surprising observations. The store was reasonably well-stocked, meaning any food riots will come later. My modest purchases included a 250 mL bottle of hand sanitizer manufactured by an upstate distillery, and it clearly came in a hastily-labeled plastic bottle typically reserved for vodka.
The number of children patronizing that store at that moment was zero.
I wore a bandanna to cover my face. I looked ready to rob a stagecoach. Some customers wore no protection, while others displayed an assortment of masks – hospital issue, Home Depot-issue masks suitable for drywall work, the kind of thing dental assistants wear, homemade. No one seemed to run into friends with whom to chat; if we were not concentrating on our purchases, we were checking out each other’s masks.
Call it “mask chic,” and some masks were clearly better than others, affording the wearer a momentary lift in social status.
Most of the bearded men, including me, were looking a little fuzzy around the edges. A few weeks more of this and we’ll look like members of ZZ Top cover bands. More noticeable, though, were women in baseball caps, the apparent fashion accessory of choice in a pandemic. I suspect their hair has begun to display a groove about an inch wide and a different color from the rest of the hair. Time to go to the salon, but like the cigar shops and bookstores, they’re closed. Oh, the hair care industry will be busy after this is over.
After this is over, I suspect that young students will become more interested in STEM – science, technology, engineering, math – subjects. A good crisis, coupled with non-stop coverage of medical and lack-of-hardware issues, is just the sort of thing to motivate some people to make career choices. Perhaps even a few will choose government service, noting a certain vacuum in authority.
However many will use this interruption in civilization to decide on a vocation, it will probably be higher than the number who will follow certain ministers who insist on keeping their churches open and crowded in a dangerous time. I can understand, and even expect, panic, price-gouging and incompetent leadership in times like these, and there have been several, if uncommon, examples. When it comes to choosing an evangelist to lead me to my death, I am evidently more selective than some.
Stay healthy. Wash your hands. Stay out of crowds.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
