ADAMCZYK: For those who’ve never watched 'Adam-12' or 'Mork & Mindy'

We’ve been home a lot during a pandemic about to enter its third year, and since we in America prefer to be over-entertained than under-, much of the population has turned more intensely to television in lieu of movies, concert and other live attendance events and conversation with those six or more feet away.
Yes, there is social media, plenty of it, in use, but I suspect you watch more television these days than before. So do I – I am a cable subscriber – and I cannot shake the feeling that it’s the 1980s, or 1970s or beyond, noting the overabundance of comedies and cop shows I long ago chose to watch or avoid. Reruns of a generation or more ago, but beyond it is something of a fraud in programming.
The operative buzzword back then was “narrowcasting,” with discrete channels offering selective stuff to audiences smaller in size than the bulk numbers of viewers, numbers which decide what’s a hit and what’s to be cancelled. So channels were invented, with stated missions and willingness to bond with an audience.
Consider Black Entertainment Television, designed to offer exactly what the name implies. Launched in 1980 and targeting audiences of black families, it offered black talk shows, concerts by jazz and hip-hop artists and similar, let’s call it uplifting, programming.
These days it’s nothing but non-stop non-first-run sitcoms – reruns of “The Parkers” and “Black-ish,” with an occasional theatrical movie thrown in.
BET seems to share the template used by a number of channels. LogoTV came on the air in 2005, originally dedicated to targeting LGBT audiences. By 2012 it had abandoned that strategy, Wikipedia noting “that LGBT people were becoming increasingly less likely to prioritize highlighting their sexual orientation or identity, [and] the channel entered into partnerships to produce programs that focused less on LGBT-specific interests and more on general cultural and lifestyle subjects.” So if you’re gay and eager for news you can use, you’ll no longer find it here.
What will you find here? Reruns of “Bewitched,” “Facts of Life,” “Golden Girls” and the like.
CMT – Country Music Television – offers movies, most having little to do with country music or the country lifestyle, with MTV-style videos by country artists in between. OWN – Oprah Winfrey’s television channel, seems to have Dr. Phil in perpetual rotation, and if you have ever relied on Ms. Winfrey’s longstanding contribution of comfort and inspiration to your life, I suggest you check her magazine, not her cable channel. Oh wait, the magazine stopped publishing in 2020.
BBC America gives us various installments in the “Star Trek” franchise. Even the Weather Channel, formerly the place to go for a quick update on what meteorological trouble to expect, presents documentaries on rotten weather in history, life in the desert and the adventures of tow truck operators who clean tipped-over 18-wheelers from Ontario’s Highway 401.
The television market is intensely competitive and channels will broadcast whatever they perceive the public wants without running afoul of local standards of decency. That’s understandable, but there’s something vaguely suspicious about trumpeting a Television Channel for You, then abandoning the format just before the viewer abandons the channel.
Some channels simply refine the original concept: the Food Network and the Cooking Channel, Exhibits A and B. In half-hour doses, attractive people demonstrate how to make meals, and the viewer is encouraged to take notes, or search the Internet for recipes. Some chefs become media stars. All do more than simply boil an egg; you’ll learn about spices, easy upgrades to your own skills and you walk away with a slightly thicker patina of sophistication about the whole thing.
The HGTV Network, it should be noted, has since 1994 offered programming pertinent to home building and remodeling, gardening, decorating and design, and crafts. In short, it teaches you that everything you own is inadequate, obsolete, old-fashioned or in need of replacement, so watch us to see how we do it. It lately has swerved to offer real-life dramas of panic-stricken homeowners whose homes lack the modernizations whose needs the real estate markets have invented, and regularly feature the comic stylings of “flippers,” those who allegedly make a living from buying a property, making nominal improvements and then selling at a profit.
Homes have long been regarded as refuges or sanctuaries, the place to go when a hostile world demands your retreat to safety. HGTV presents a class of entrepreneur who thinks of them more as crapshoot opportunities for fast turnover.
The Cartoon Network still offers cartoons, ESPN still gives us sports, the religious channels still provide someone’s idea of spiritual comfort. The Rewind Channel features sitcoms from the end of the century; at least they’re truthful about it.
