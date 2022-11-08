Odd, we hear nothing about monkey pox these days, and those a few weeks ago predicting an economic recession have had relatively little to say lately.
A quarterback’s elbow issues have diverted me from wondering how a rookie legislator in Albany would single-handedly reduce global inflation, as his television advertisements, and those of several others, have guaranteed me. There are other matters at hand.
I assume our recent warm spell is a byproduct of environmental change, but the only observations I’ve heard on the phenomenon advise me to simply enjoy the autumn weather before it passes. Thrill to the leaves, drink the cider, sprinkle pumpkin spice on everything. I am reminded of the early 1960s, when the boys on the block, including me, played football in the street on Thanksgiving mornings, before we were called home by our mothers for what we remember as family dinners. It was always a 50-50 shot whether we’d be playing in light snow or not. We would assuredly dress appropriately.
Families gathered for dinner may still be a thing, but how often has it snowed lately on Thanksgiving? And who plays in the street these days?
We honor veterans on Friday, likely only momentarily for many of us, in a holiday originating as a variant of Remembrance Day or Armistice Day, formalized in 1919 by British Commonwealth countries and the United States and celebrated on November 11, when World War I ended. Armchair historians like to point out the hostilities finished in Europe on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. More serious scholars point to what’s called the First Battle of the Marne; a half-million casualties, including over 100,000 dead, in a weeklong battle just weeks after the declarations of war were signed. Your local cemetery likely has some World War I veterans in it; perhaps you can find a moment to consider them.
Television is already offering Christmas-themed advertising, so we know Thanksgiving is right around the corner. The actress Jennifer Coolidge, in plaid pajamas, performs on the piano in one, and an unidentified couple helps seal the romantic deal with Macy’s jewelry in another. There will no doubt be more, and they somehow remind me of those up-to-the-last minute political ads we’ve suddenly been denied.
And just in time for Christmas, the Buffalo Sabres have brought back the old emblem, a stylized buffalo known as the goat head, for selected games and for under the Christmas tree. It was the early 1990s when the team presented this ghastly logo to replace the look to which they eventually returned – a blue spot depicting a charging buffalo on its upper half and crossed swords below – and I recall the goat head’s popularity ran strictly along generational lines: the older fans hated it, the younger ones rapidly embraced it. Those young ones are now regarded as the older fans.
The new uniforms, and I am confident the Sabres Store will provide complimentary boxes for gift-giving purposes, come in traditional blue and gold, and in the black and red used in the goat head days. Some of us are repulsed by the entire idea of bringing these things back from the dead, but hey, the holidays come but once a year.
I await some pop tune on the topic of Christmas in Ukraine, and any songwriter out there should be advised that with a little Internet-based knowledge of the topic, there is money to be made here. Christians fighting Christians at Christmas as the power grid gets shelled; there’s a start for you.
The pileup of end-of-the-year observances, starting with Halloween – and I have not even mentioned New Year’s Eve — can be a joy to some, a minefield of exhaustion and forced manners to others. Guess which side of the fence I’m on, this year. They are part of a countdown to a new year offering promise, but you could say that about any year which one way or another lets you down. My own 2022 was a washout, for deeply personal reasons as well as the ones that bother you, so, six weeks before the end of the year, I long for the new one to start, and perhaps a new start for myself.
Whatever holiday comes up, note it your own way. A blowout of a celebration, a curt and gruff acknowledgement, just do it your way. It is too early to tell, of course, if 2023 turns out like all the other recent years. Maybe better, maybe worse.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
