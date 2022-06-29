ADAMCZYK: Final score, 6-3, for a long, long time

A current Internet meme suggests that Independence Day celebrations are to be cancelled for lack of independence.
I would not go that far. I will congratulate what passes for this country’s conservative movement for a successful week, the stock market notwithstanding. Let’s see: federal protection of abortion was overruled, but it’s okay to carry concealed handguns in New York State without a permit, and pray on the 50-yard line. Even I have to admit that the right wing is on a roll, despite the near-daily encroachment of congressional investigative committees, state attorneys general and federal courts on the good name and well-being of their leader in Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, I forget where his headquarters is these days.
It could be argued that the Supreme Court historically moves like a pendulum, and now it’s moved rightward since it was packed with conservatives who promised in congressional hearings to keep an open mind about Roe v. Wade and didn’t. It will be another generation, presumably, before it swings back; meanwhile, prepare yourself for regular Supreme Court votes of six to three, in any judgement, for the foreseeable future.
An organization known as The Women’s March, whose mission is apparently all its name implies, “promised street protests in a ‘Summer of Rage,’” a New York Times article stated on Monday. Wow, I haven’t heard that phrase since the Vietnam War days. For the record, this elderly cisgender white guy without a lot of financial or political pull wants it on record that he has not been asked his opinion on abortion, by anyone, in over 40 years. What he laments is the upcoming patchwork of state laws, what rumors will induce panic, what actions will produce bloodshed, and some expected pro-choice progress until it is erased by some group of old white guys in power.
Oh, and I think the U.S. Catholic Church has put a little too much effort into all of this, at the expense of other pressing issues within its hierarchy and its flock.
Getting back to Independence Day:
A friend told me a story of a Fourth of July parade, a generation ago, in New Hampshire. Everyone participating in the parade received polite applause from those observing. The Boy Scout troop, polite applause. The Irish step dancers, the same. A school marching band, the same. The local feminist organization of which she was a member, the same. An anti-abortion group carrying posters depicting mangled fetuses, yup, polite applause. The parade evidently had impact, the marchers not so much.
This summer will be one of political and social overkill, beginning with the Fourth of July observance. We won’t get through thinking about patriots and veterans and freedoms and Old Glory and fireworks meant to signify the joy of the summer of 1776 without tripping over pro-life and pro-choice. It won’t fade away to hardened stances and attention turned to other crises because many of the 2022 election campaigns will hinge on it. Incidentally, I recently saw a television advertisement for a candidate touting his pro-life, pro-Trump credentials, and how he expects to be elected governor in New York is beyond my understanding.
A Summer of Rage would probably appeal to the Founding Fathers. Yes, many were slaveholders and all were women-excluders, but it should be recalled that rebellion was foremost on their minds in 1776, reasoned and well-planned rebellion. Now observe how I tie the current real estate market into all of this:
Many progressive companies in America have already announced plans to aid employees seeking abortions in states where the practice remains legal. I suspect many of those companies will factor in the two separate lists of states when it comes to locating future offices, headquarters, manufacturing facilities and the like. Western New York, in the 1970s, was in the vanguard of one phenomenon, the practice of acknowledging that a generation’s children will leave town to find work; that’s now common all over America, and a state’s stance on abortion could easily pull a potential valued employee in one direction instead of another. Many of the states with Draconian abortion legislation could see their talent pools quickly exhausted. The best college professors, the best college students, might factor in all of this when decisions about location are made. Thus will some places seem more welcoming to those seeking housing and a future.
In short, another wedge has been more deeply driven into this land. Have a safe holiday.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.