Someone at the magazine Sports Illustrated once observed that only three organizations on earth truly understand the meaning of ceremony: Britain’s Royal House of Windsor, the Catholic Church and the Montreal Canadiens hockey team.
To that list I would add the Olympic movement, the armies of a number of countries and whoever choreographed Nelson Mandela’s funeral, but when Queen Elizabeth’s final day coincided with the National Football League’s first of the season, it was no surprise that the queen’s death was briefly noted prior to the Bills game against the Rams, as well as at the games that followed on Sunday.
The British monarchy – it’s the 21st century for Chrissakes, and that country still supports a monarchy! – really delivers when it comes to trooping its history and heritage. All those castles, pennants and formalities on display, with nary an explanation of the colonialism, extortion, slavery and general power politics that installed and paid for them. While Britain and the world mourn, there is a minority groundswell opinion going around that Charles III, the new guy, should at least address the history of oppression and imperialism that led to Britain once-powerful role on the world stage.
Incidentally, history says that Queen Elizabeth II attended one U.S.-style football game in her life, in 1957, when she witnessed the University of Maryland beat the University of North Carolina, 21-7. History further notes that she arrived with an entourage of royal hangers-on, appeared not to understand the workings of the game and sat with the visiting North Carolina fans because they were on the shady side of the stadium.
All right, the Buckingham Palace crowd knows how to use selective history for its gain, even though they are all, what – figureheads, to be sure, but more like a tourist attraction. As someone who has been an Anglophile since what’s become known as rock music’s British Invasion, and as someone heavily influenced by a British television show of the ‘60s called “The Avengers” – not the Marvel franchise but the adventures of a stiff-upper-lip intelligence agent and his smart and sexy female accomplice – be assured that whatever you see of the queen’s 10-day funeral event is not representative of the socialist, intensely industrialized, multicultural land of Britain, except when ceremony is called for.
The NFL mentioned the queen’s passing, but only in passing. The league has a rich history of its own to exploit but knows nothing of going about it. Professional football in the 1920s and 1930s was full of raffish promoters; players paid under the table and working under assumed names, and teams like the one in Tonawanda, which played only one game in the American Professional Football Association, the forerunner of the NFL, before folding.
Rochester Jeffersons 45, Tonawanda Lumbermen 0, Nov. 7, 1921, played in a Rochester rainstorm.
The formation of the NFL, in a Hupmobile dealership in Canton, Ohio, brought some organization and stability to a popular but wildly mismanaged sport, but still, the league seems to ignore its history prior to the advent of color television. That’s regrettable, but regrettable things happen.
Like the NFL’s contribution to the U.S. bicentennial observances in 1976. Scholars age 14 to 18 were encouraged to submit an essay on the topic “The NFL’s Role in American History,” First prize was $10,000, an admirable sum to hand a teenager back then, and a ticket, with Mom and Dad, to Super Bowl X in Miami.
It was a much-derided contest, and if the NFL chose a winning essay and published it somewhere, I am unaware of it. It would not be difficult, though, to ponder the implications of the subject.
Because of the National Football League, we know much about geography; public architecture; the physical limits of the human body; how repeated blows to the head can lead to Chronic traumatic encephalopathy; what economists call “discretionary spending” when a fan budgets for season tickets and personal seat licenses; the agreed-upon rules of gambling; how to commit municipal extortion if a team owner’s stadium needs do not square with a city’s interest in building one, and the virtues of various trucks, cars, beers, insurance companies, cellphone service providers and erectile dysfunction remedies promoted during timeouts on television.
We can also toss in patterns of intimidation and bullying, the decline of the use of Sundays for anything other than watching sport and the recurring incidence of money and fame getting a person out of any legal jam.
Thus, this weekend, did we see history and an avoidance of history on display. Oh, how I wish the British royals would tone it down, if they cannot be convinced to end it all and go away. Oh, how I wish someone could at least offer some small tribute for leather football helmets and the famous Statue of Liberty play.
Let me tell you about the Statue of Liberty play ...
