After the game was postponed on Monday night, I left my neighbor’s house to return home, and ran into more neighbors walking on the sidewalk. For a moment it looked like Halloween, with everyone wandering home after watching the game somewhere other than their living rooms. Where I live we tend to look out for each other, and invite each other over, a lot.
Western New York residents have a reputation for friendliness – its major city’s informal motto is “City of Good Neighbors” – and I think I know why. It’s our social proximity, our minimal amount of degrees of separation. Everyone knows somebody who knows somebody, etc., and visiting out-of-towners are astounded by this.
“I was talking to the guy who painted your father’s house …”
“You know him?”
“Yeah. He’s my cousin.”
And so on. I mean it. Come here from Los Angeles or someplace like it, and it can amaze you.
All this nearness to each other leads to courtesy in the strangest places, and is reflected in personal stories of help in emergencies and general lack of guile in routine social transactions. The cases in point are frequent: I walk through downtown Niagara Falls, holding my folded raincoat over my arm, and a young passerby on a bicycle informs me the coat’s belt is dragging on the ground. At a drugstore in downtown Buffalo, young and mostly Black people transferring from one bus to another interact with the older, mostly White business crowd and the courtesy is astounding: please, thank you, doors held open for each other, that sort of thing. It is not done this way in Manhattan, people.
An aside: the New York Times occasionally publishes a column called Metropolitan Diary, which relies on readers to submit brief stories about humorous or touching incidents while traveling through New York City: amusing advice from a subway rider, something touching a cab driver said, etc. Day-to-day helpfulness is taken for granted where we live; when it occurs in New York City it gets in the newspaper.
That issue of degrees of separation – if you’re a Catholic you know the head of your local church, and he knows the bishop of the diocese, and he knows Cardinal Dolan in New York City, who knows the Pope and that means you’re four degrees away from the Pope – seems to be a recurring theme in social interaction out here. If I drive down Niagara Falls Boulevard, some driver cuts me off in traffic and I respond with an unfriendly hand gesture, I GUARANTEE YOU it will be no more than 48 hours before I hear, or overhear, someone say “My brother was driving down Niagara Falls Boulevard and someone flipped him off.”
An aside: this actually happened to my barber. He exchanged hand gestures and dirty looks with a fellow driver, who had an appointment with him minutes later. The mutual remorse was heavy, so I am told, and must have been hilarious. Personally, I try not to argue with anyone possessing a supply of razors and other sharp objects.
You’ll note that after the Christmas blizzard, local media stopped offering weather forecasts and concentrated on reporting various acts of heroism and rescue, both actual and emotional. My own efforts were limited to checking on friends by telephone, and an equal number called to check on me. A small tree landed on my car in the driveway but I was not going anywhere anyway.
You’ll further note the antics of the legendary Bills Mafia, whose reputation is that of some goofy gang of hoodlums, something of a neighborhood nuisance until they become the first to offer rescue when it’s needed: venture onto their turf – the football stadium parking lot – and watch them destroy property by falling on it, or hose you down with beer and ketchup and mustard, but they’ll stick around long enough to clean you up and thank you for joining in. Out here, even our vandals have manners.
I recall the white people of Buffalo, including a few friends of mine, who needed a map to find the Tope Markets store on the East Side, but they showed up after the shooting to do little more than stand around, perhaps make a donation, but make it clear that they, too, were grieving. They then went home, presumably, but they made their point.
Out here you expect friendliness in interaction, at least for a little while. It’s not like that everywhere.
