ADAMCZYK: Don’t tell me how tough we are

At my house we’re making masks and washing hands but otherwise limiting ourselves whatever benefits a caged bird receives. There is protection but limited opportunity. Television is the prime source of communication but that’s a one-way arrangement. We watch the governor in the morning, the Erie County Executive in the afternoon and the occupant of the White House whenever he shows up. Mixed messages, to be sure.
Seek some entertainment – a football game recorded a decade ago, or some sitcom – and the advertising reminds you of what we are in for. One, involving Walmart employees signing “Lean on Me” with one line per soloist to imply social distancing protocols, moves me. The rest are reminders of how tough we are and how we’ll get through this.
I do not need the Ford Motor Company to remind me how tough we are.
We will not get through this. Already, over 40,000 bodies have piled up, and we are approaching the level of U.S. deaths in the Vietnam war, which officially was 58,220, and it will not be long before the rest of the media points it out. There are health care personnel who will likely blame the anxiety that comes with burnout for leaving their professions, while others will hang around just long enough to pay off student loans. Some percentage of the population will suffer because visits to the doctor in the past 10 or so weeks were cancelled and no one diagnosed an illness. Future doctor visits will be regarded as luxuries in households scrambling to stay financially afloat.
This society is now one in which grocery store clerks are exposed to wide-spread pandemic as severely as nurses. Students are finding creative ways to get and stay educated, making the “college experience” – in which dormitory fees are being largely refunded but not the cost of tuition – somewhere between irrelevant and a motivation to hostility.
It surprises me that among the survivors, no one seems to be giving up. Those aspiring to finish a semester are doing it. Those preparing for the SAT, ACT, LSAT or NCLEX – that last one is the nurses’ certification exam – continue preparing. Whatever one’s aspiration – a seat at Ted’s Hot Dogs location, a seat at a Sabres game or a concert – it has been delayed, but largely not crushed, by this. We have given up a few things beside mobility – like hygiene, and respect for an alarm clock – but we are learning how relevant some things actually are, or are not, those things for which we once shopped and generally felt life would be lesser without.
Really, what passes for a status symbol at the moment? In some states, food is being distributed to needy families who form a line with their vehicles. Cadillacs, option-laden pickup trucks, join the column along with the most meager things drivable. Hair is growing longer and grayer at the roots, the level of interest in manicures and pedicures has dropped and no one seeks invitations to parties. A full refrigerator and a pantry full of toilet paper, those are modern status symbols.
What will we have learned from this, about ourselves? Come back in a few months if you’re still alive, and we’ll see. I recall the days after 9/11, those moments when were somehow were quieter, nicer to each other. There was an outbreak of courtesy in New York City. Thanksgiving and Christmas were subdued in many places, but this country quickly got back to its locomotive-like ways. We mourned, then we prepared, then we got rolling.
Will we get rolling again? Maybe this time there will be an adequate supply of masks and other protective equipment. We will eventually get back to that all-American powerhouse of a country, but experts – yes, some of us still take the advice of those who know what they’re talking about – predict a recession and then a slow climb. For old-timers, those of us whose current patriotic duty involves staying out of the way and not getting sick, we will be enveloped in that malaise affecting the young for at least two decades now, that they will not reach the economic heights their parents achieved.
This old man has learned to expect a lot from himself but little from society at large, and linking back to that matter of status symbols, cares little about what marketing professionals have in mind for his sunset days. That cruise I’m supposed to attend, that walk on the beach with a full head of hair, are all someone’s fantasies. I remain perfectly capable of manufacturing fantasies, and they have nothing to do with cruises.
Someday I’ll get out of the house, and I will be as changed, and wary, as the people around me. Meanwhile, thanks you, doctors, nurses, first responders, everyone at Wegmans and all doing meaningful work to keep things going.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
