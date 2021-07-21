ADAMCZYK: Don’t look directly at the sun, they told me

It wasn’t the weekend monsoon that got me, although it exposed several flaws in my household and living arrangements. It was the status of the sunset two days later.
Picture an iron gray sky and cloud cover, with the sun a deep orange and seeming remarkably smaller than usual. It looked as though someone punched a perfectly round hole in a lead-colored sheet of paper or fabric and light was seeping through, or maybe the sun was its usual glowing ball of gas but retreating, billions more miles away than usual.
Television meteorologists later explained that it was the effect of cloud cover that included smoke and ash and things such as that from forest fires, in Canada and on the West Coast. Like the cellphone ads tell you, we are all interconnected.
The butterfly effect: the smallest action, anywhere, like a butterfly flapping its wings in Africa, contributes, however slightly, to results thousands of miles away. We’ve known that for years, in another way – when Wall Street sneezes, Main Street catches a cold and that’s where layoffs come from – but if you seek some tangible evidence that climate change impacts more than flood plains and California, here it comes.
It is hard to overstate Mother Nature’s Revenge, but it can be done: natural calamities tend to look great on the television news, so they’re on television a lot. Witness those weekend floods and mudslides in Germany. While some eyes were pinned to the Tour de France, others saw cars pushed through walls, walls pushed down the street, streets filled with mud and household wreckage. Then came the cleanup: more stuff in the streets, awaiting bulldozers to lift and haul it all away. Toy dolls, family photos, mementos of history and of people’s lives tossed into the debris.
In North America we currently have a situation in which the West Coast is burning while the East Coast is underwater. Where, as someone asked, is the National Water Pipeline?
There is a school of thought that Earth can be regarded as a single living organism, and when it gets fed up with humans it’ll simply kick them off the planet. Scientists have lately observed a lack of bees in our environment. This non-scientist has noticed fewer mosquitoes buzzing around than in his youth. He has also noticed that out here, it rarely snows on Thanksgiving Day nowadays; back in the Sixties it was always a 50-50 shot for snow, which impacted our impromptu in-the-street football games as we awaited a call from our mothers to come in and celebrate the holiday.
While I acknowledge that the best and brightest of us go into fields of endeavor other than politics these days, I find it hard to understand how some legislators still deny climate change. These solons of government tend to be from states with heavy concentrations of rural voters. Don’t the farmers in those states have ringside seats for what is occurring?
In short: whatever is going on, is going on more intensely, and this city boy, like any well-adjusted city person, is learning to roll with the punches. The way parents and other experts have long recommended, we must be prepared for a variety of contingencies. Look in your wallet: are the contents there for day-to-day maneuvering, or has it become something of an emergency kit? That Triple-A card. Your COVID-19 vaccination report and list of medications. Whatever else you carry in there, is there in case you need it.
Whatever one’s past, it can be observed, reminisced upon, romanticized as a simpler time. Oh, the things we did not have to worry about, back then. The threat of nuclear annihilation has given way to a slower sort of decline, seen in the number of people impacted in a variety of ways by air pollution, bad drinking water, someone’s big idea three generations ago to build housing adjacent to factories, choose your own poison.
For the younger of us, this clean-up, cope-with, mitigate-it series of crises can be a growth opportunity, in part because it’ll be their problem for life. You could make a pretty fair living, solving, or at least putting at bay, these issues. For those of us closer to the finish line, it’s our problem for life as well.
We will choke, die sooner, exercise care until we can no longer stand it, warn each other, put on that sunscreen, clog nature and then move to somewhere cleaner, and generally learn to live with it. Those sunsets, though, will be spectacular.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
