Presumably, mankind will have something to sit on in about 300 years, so the historian will sit there pondering history, and he, she or the AI Generation 990.0 robot will consider how we in the United States lived in the early 21st century, give or take a generation. Anything pertinent to cold temperature will be machine-made by then, so the idea of naturally forming ice or the cool mountain streams so prominent in beer advertising will be anathema to their understanding of things. They will wonder why schools and other forms of general well-being took a tax-backseat to building playpens for athletes, and why millionaire athletes did not mind referring to the signatories of their contracts as their “owners.”
They will consider what “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” means, and how breaches of those qualities often landed in a courtroom. What will they think of our art, our music, our advertising and the strengths and limits to being wealthy and/or powerful in this society? If money — like Wall Street — trumps power — read Washington — and knowledge is power, then he/she/it with the most, and most relevant, skills should be on top of them all.
Perhaps the 24th century will see a re-evaluation of all the bromides about the power of the individual, the value of love or how winners never quit and quitters never win. In this century, an argument can be made that individuals only advance their causes when in groups; love is a commodity given away on reality television shows, and quitting — well, there are likely plenty of things you can’t stand but there are special ones — politics, or faith the way contemporary religion serves it, or rock music since Springsteen got old — can be interpreted as exercises in “I didn’t leave them, they left me.” When a society has a “quiet quitting” ethos in force — doing the absolute minimum on the job or in life — you know there’s trouble and those future historians will find it fascinating.
The current society also has the “decarb bros,” a movement of young thinkers and activists who believe that existing technology can overcome any dire warning about environmental catastrophe. That’s encouraging: not that they consider the gloom is overblown, but that it’s the young — new to the game but nonetheless the ones who will spend lifetimes in potentially dire surroundings — with such optimism. The future historians will doubtless note their sunny dispositions amid their sun-induced melanoma.
We remain in a shakeout of post-Covid and post-Trump attitudes. You can retain your fears about infection, and you can believe anything favorable about the regime of the former president you choose, but this society is still in recovery mode. Lessons learned from lockdowns include pent-up rage and creativity, angry thoughts from the left and the right about government intrusion — if you go to the obstetrician and I go to the gun store, each of us is bringing politicians and lawyers with us — and either the deep gratitude or the deep contempt for how the government has handled it. Lessons learned from the Trump era are still being digested and some of us will get through the process learning nothing.
Reasoning will get you nowhere, the way the evidence can be piled and piled but I still won’t care for Taylor Swift. Help yourself to her work, though, and I will not bother to complain unless it interferes with my taste in music and popular culture. Then, I’m calling my lawyer.
The future historians will note that we did not handle the rollout of the intimacy of technology particularly well, with every advantage of the personal computer or the cellphone impeded by hazards, misconduct or misuse. Perhaps our ethos of “always another way around it,” in data theft, passing legislation or getting into a favored A-list event, will be what’ll be on their minds in the future.
As humans we expect to have a blend of hope and distrust on tap, every moment. It seems that one is winning out over the other, or it is too evident how the sausage is made; there are television programs and movies about how to make television programs and movies, and any decently-equipped high school can teach the magic of Hollywood. The Beatles recorded with equipment less sophisticated than the stuff for sale at Guitar Center. On some topics we know too much.
The rise of China and Russia as world powers — signing development deals with India and South American countries, for example — suggests a restriction of what we think of as freedom in coming decades. Time to … do what? Be free now? Unleash a worldwide democracy offensive? Get conservative in the classic sense, and hold onto what you’ve got?
Ask the future historian, who may or may not be found in science fiction these days.
