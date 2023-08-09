If I knew anything about women I would be something other than a writer, so whether the loss of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team in the World Cup on Sunday morning provoked bitter lamentations, sour grapes or resignation that the sun will come out tomorrow, you can bet your bottom dollar, I don’t know. The game, started at 5 a.m. local time, was exciting, hard-fought and well played, and yes, I am talking about soccer. Sweden 1, U.S. 0 in an overtime and shootout marked with the golden goal a hairsbreadth over the line and in the net.
The net effect is that the world is catching up to the United States’ level of excellence in this category of endeavor, but history – and personal experience, owing to the amount of years I carry – shows it is not a new story: ask your grandfather what “Made in Japan” used to imply, before that country’s businesses and workers learned how to build cars, electronics and the like. Note that pretty much wherever you are on earth, you are not far from a McDonalds, pumping out its familiar product in the same way as in Niagara Falls, Duluth or Sacramento.
It suggests that even in 2023, after so much standstill in the United States due to politics, pandemic and the delays which freedom of speech and assembly can provide, the world is still playing catchup in many ways. Look at the International Monetary Fund list of countries ranked by gross domestic product, the accounting of all goods and services pumped out a country in a year: the United States leads the runner-up China by roughly $26 trillion to $19.8 trillion, and Japan is in third place with $4.9 trillion.
The list notes that Italy produces more than Russia, which is 11th place on the list; Ukraine is 60th.
I digress, but that’s the point: thinking about women’s soccer can make you ponder Ukraine’s GDP, and those of us with scattershot educations are better for it. Any parent will tell you that knowing is better than not knowing, except perhaps when the doctor’s office leaves a message to call back immediately, and there are joys in interaction when one item reminds a participant of something else and the talk madly ping-pongs between topics.
Thirty or so years ago a comedian named Steven Banks presented a one-person, one-act show, “Home Entertainment Center,” in which a man with a home computer and a work deadline was slowed by all the distractions in his apartment. There were dinosaur toys to play with, a set of drums to play on, all manner of grownup trivialities to impede his work, and Banks, who later went on to the head writing position on “Spongebob Squarepants,” was simply delayed by his own imagination. Anyone in a position of authority will tell you that’s not the way to go through life, son. I contend that’s exactly how to go through life.
Yes, you dawdle between work assignments and suddenly the gap between your country’s GDP and everyone else’s narrows, but that adult playtime is where the ideas, the good ideas, come from. Thomas Edison, whom history remembers as something of a jerk but nonetheless one very productive guy, spent plenty of his life pondering, thinking, what an observer might call loafing, largely to his and the greater good. You could sit in a chair and watch birds fly around all day, and that’s called goofing off; that’s what Leonardo da Vinci and the Wright Brothers did.
If you arose early on Sunday to watch that soccer match, you did the right thing. No one will return those two and one-half or so hours to you – and remember, time is the world’s only non-renewable resource – but you did the right thing. It may have elevated your opinion of women’s soccer, of women, of broadcasting capabilities, of the United States or of Sweden, but it had some impact on the way you think and act. Likely it will be imperceptible but it will be there.
I could easily sit back, at my age, and consider missed opportunities, hours by the bulk wasted doing one thing when the society in which I live preferred another, but it is unwise to look at things that way: I, and you, were doing precisely what you should have been doing, the majority of the time. Let someone else tell you that an appreciation of the Three Stooges is of less value than an evening of algebra homework; you made your choice, and it was the correct one.
