You can leave the news alone for a month, hell, leave the planet for a month, and return to find the same mix of preposterous, inane and whatever gives you the feeling you have a ringside seat at the collapse of civilization. The Buffalo Bills ride high, a crowned royal displays either his bravery or his petulance, the U.S. Congress demonstrates its disarray and someone somewhere shoots a building up. Welcome to the new year. Seems a lot like the old year.
The concept of resolutions seems to have gone out of style, or at least the discussion of them, along with disrespect for Fridays the 13th, how long to maintain holiday decorations and the size of cars’ tailfins, although local gyms remain overcrowded – less so in January 2023, it seems, but overcrowded nonetheless – to fulfill at least the start of some resolutions. If you’re a gym member, it is suggested that you wait until next month; the dropout rate, and the available space, will be noticeable.
From my limited observation it is the young who take this start-of-the-year stuff seriously. They whooped it up when the ball descended at midnight, even if we had to awaken them to witness it. Kids whoop it up for anything, and that’s part of their charm, but if you’re, say, six years old, a new year has arrived only five times in a lifetime so it’s a big deal. If there was any heartbreak in the old year, or any future heartbreak in years upcoming, they’re not thinking about it as they celebrate and sip some fizzy drink they think is champagne.
Three weeks into the new year the weather got better, advertising for income tax services began to appear on television and a local force that unified the populace through a racist mass shooting — 14 dead — and a Christmas blizzard — at least 40 dead — took a hit of its own as a member of the football team nearly died on the field. Be aware that all three of these incidents made global news; Britain’s BBC and Japan’s NHK, among others, covered them. We’re famous for more than chicken wings, readers.
That we survived them intact – none of this turned us against each other, and anecdotes of compassion and heroism remain – suggests that it’s business as usual in 2023. We’re always surmounting one thing or another; we are no longer a more perfect union – we never were, despite what you learned or didn’t learn or unlearned in school – but our humanity overcomes pretty much everything. Witness the continuing story of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., currently identified, by whoever is doing the identifying, as a fraud, a buffoon, a serial liar or that cousin you try not to talk about. There is currently little sympathy for the guy’s method of succeeding in politics without really trying, but some parliaments in this world or in the past would have executed him by now, banished him to Elba or generally excluded him from day-to-day life. He lives in a world of unreality, one of his own building, but also one in which judgement will be slow and likely merciful.
We continue our own building. A house is going up in Houston, made of concrete pumped out by a massive 3-D printer. Like those smaller ones squirting plastic until it makes a recognizable form, this printer is making concrete according to a plan entered on a computer, a process regarded as a cheaper and quicker method of constructing a structure. It seems a harbinger of a better life, and a story I enjoy more than one about another Congressional logjam.
There is optimism about a drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, another regarding treatment of macular degeneration. The first person to walk on Mars is already walking on earth, and presumably walking to a STEM classroom somewhere. However the football season ends, the Bills have provided more excitement than a month’s supply of billion-dollar lottery drawings.
Sometimes one must actively seek examples for optimism, but they’re out there.
The new year is a lot like the old year but with more promise, if you squint at that shiny new calendar correctly. It takes a few tragedies, a few mistakes, before you realize the pool of trustworthy and caring people is larger than you once thought, and that’s the view from someone who has rung in his share of new years.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
