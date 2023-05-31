The unofficial “start to summer” came and went, with temperatures portending a season of grousing about the heat while tacitly limiting any thought about global warming until we begin griping about how cold it is. A friend took relatives from out of town to Niagara Falls, and the remarkable Cave of the Winds — the waterfall seen from the bottom after a 19-story elevator descent, literally an unforgettable experience — included a one-hour wait time on Monday, in the sun, and yes, kids got cranky.
You may hardly know it but the Writers Guild of America remains on strike, which means nothing new is coming to television for a while. Talk shows these days are repeats of previous programs, but those of us who enjoy these things are accustomed to that. Eventually the writers will return to work and observe that while they were out, the CGI people — that’s computer-generated imagery, essentially Hollywood’s special effects department — and their relentless development of software has leapfrogged over the narratives of television programs and movies. More than ever, plot and character development will run behind cool explosions and scenes of general property damage.
Those of us in need of entertainment as we amuse ourselves to death, in writer Neil Postman’s words, must turn to politics for our comedy and drama. Comedy? The debt crisis. Drama? Hell yeah the debt crisis. Calling it a crisis? Calling everything a crisis? We have come to expect that. This sort of brinksmanship is not good for us, yet we watch it unfold with some sort of horror and wonder, a slow-motion car chase with no guarantee of a swift getaway. I agree with a premise which most Americans also agree: we like our personal representatives in Congress, but the rest of them are worthless and untrustworthy.
The issue of the federal debt was tied to demands to change federal spending habits, but isolating the military and the 69.1 million people benefitting from Social Security — voters, most of them — from spending cuts. This is wise thinking, although scrapping additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service to chase down tax money hidden by this country’s wealthy — a cohort, I should mention, which does not include me — may be a long-term mistake. There are plenty of people supportive of the Republican Party’s social and cultural agenda who need not be reminded that the party does an excellent job of protecting the rich.
There is also some sort of trouble deep in the heart of Texas — man, I wish those writers would get back to work — which should be a news sidebar but is these days prominent because going off a financial cliff, a war in Europe, border issues and a near-daily mass shooting are not enough — involving the impeachment of the state’s Republican and popular attorney general, and allegations of corruption, bribery and revenge. I do not live anywhere near Texas, but when Texas Republicans suspect you’re doing something shady, well podner, y’all are in a heap of trouble.
It’s this lurching from one so-called crisis to another that gets on my nerves. I, probably like you, have some experience with anxiety over work, health, relationships, the give and take of life — I am not a young man – and have confidence that rational people are doing the legwork and research to solve problems, find solutions and generally run things to benefit the collective life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. When it is funneled through government leaders, who somehow have the responsibility for highways, national security and whatever goes on between you and your doctor, then there’s a problem. If CNN finds out about it, then it’s a crisis.
I understand there is a private subway under Washington, D.C., a straight line between the Capitol and the White House. I assume the Speaker of the House uses it during his shuttle diplomacy. It surprises me that he does not ride above ground, galloping on a horse with one arm waving important papers. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., rode a horse around the city while he was Interior Secretary in the Trump administration, but I suspect that was for the benefit of CNN. It was regarded as showboating foolishness but not a crisis.
