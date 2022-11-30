There is one thing I’ve learned in life, and perhaps the only thing: everything depends on how you look at it. My idea of a problem might be your idea of an opportunity. My way may be the worst possible way for another to accomplish something. When a task is forced on me and I am bitter about it, within 10 minutes I’ll decide it was a great thing that just happened to me.
Thus do I observe the advent, so to speak, of the Christmas holiday and its myriad charms, disappointments and rote. When it seems as though Christmas is largely the hauling of boxes of decorations downstairs from the attic, the phone will ring and a long-ago friend and I begin reminiscing and catching up. The perils of driving through snow get mitigated by the beauty of a fresh snowfall on Christmas Eve. A dumbbell children’s holiday performance at school is somehow, once it’s over and you’re home, precisely the right thing to have attended on that evening. and so on.
I do not mind telling you, readers, that the recent death of someone close to me has impacted my life severely; thus my Christmas will be a low-key matter this year. It offers an opportunity, though, to revisit what we do about the holiday and why we do it.
For years our house practiced “Big Christmas, Little Christmas,” alternating between parties and big-ticket items under the tree, followed by a smaller-scale version the following year. It was cost-effective, easy on the nerves and worked very well. The years we chose not to drag a synthetic tree of seven feet from the attic, we stood a one-foot-tall artificial tree on a table, and the holiday spirit within the home did not suffer.
Television being the ultimate influencer, no gift – well, few of them – will make a recipient’s eyes widen with gratitude the way the kids perform in commercials. Better a gift card to a favored store, and the admonition to spend it as foolishly as possible, and if you’re handing out cash, warn them not to do anything stupid with the money, like save it for their college educations.
Be aware there is more free, live musical entertainment available now than in any other time of the year, and much of it is actually indoors. It may even stoke an interest in something like classical music, and if you ever wanted to know more about that stuff but were intimidated for one reason or another, holiday music is a good place to start.
We live in an era of nearly daily mass shootings in the United States, a World War II-style war in Ukraine, protest against anything identifiable as repression and a general sense of anxiety over a variety of topics. That which freaked us out a year or two ago – pandemic, opioids, politics, the horrors of vaping – has not gone away. Nonetheless we enter the month in which people at their most stressed take a shot at courtesy, generosity and philanthropy. A checkout clerk’s smile, a commiserating nod from a stranger as laden with shopping bags and tension as you, the visit from the UPS guy, tend to make up for the pressure of the season if you only look at it that way.
Some people have left the holiday hoopla, or most of it, behind, and this year I am one of them, a Christmas observer more than a practitioner. Oh, gifts will be presented, cards will be mailed and dinners will be enjoyed, but at a satisfying and leisurely pace. I will take in the holiday fully, but slowly and without the apprehension caused by advertisers telling me how to do it.
While some frantically pursue trees and toys, others will meet at restaurants better decorated than most living rooms, to eat and talk. You can worry about back-ordered presents while I walk into someplace relatively classy and have a drink with old friends. I’ll find out if I still fit into my only good suit, and attend some concerts. Bars and churches tend to look their best during the holidays, incidentally.
The punchline: you do not have to overdo it unless you insist on it. The spirit of Christmas is definitely a spirit, no more but no less. The kids will remember receiving a toy, or maybe they won’t, and probably will remember not receiving the toy they demand. You, on the other hand, will remember the people you joined, and how pleased they were that you joined them.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
