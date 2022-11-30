Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.