Word recently came down that Elizabeth II, “Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms,” quietly celebrated her 70th year on the British throne over the weekend – they call it the Platinum Jubilee over there -- days after giving the go-ahead for the wife of the next in line, her son Prince Charles, to be given all the accoutrements and advantages of queenly behavior as the Queen Consort when and if Charles assumes the throne, and the current queen is 95 years old so a little organizing of the line of succession seems to be in order.
Charles, incidentally, is 73, and in what’s likely one of the few families on earth that knows all members will have jobs and benefits for life, this must be the sort of thing they talk about. They do not prepare for careers, type up resumes, worry about their futures despite a lively world history of peasants and proletariat turning people like this out of office, sometimes violently. The family plots the succession of the dynasty.
This being the 21st century, it seems preposterous to me, but the citizens of Great Britain prefer it, or at least tolerate it, this way. The House of Windsor – the formal name of this family – relies heavily on opinion polls, focus groups and the like to maintain the last high-profile example of royalty, featuring a lot of strutting around behaving like royalty, and this in a heavily industrialized and socialist country. Even the King of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander, has a day job; he’s a pilot for the airline KLM.
This family receives an outsize amount of publicity for every action it takes, and it makes me ponder the question: why? I can nearly understand that the citizens of Great Britain have at least a passing interest in those members of the monarchy they prop up with tax money, but in America and elsewhere, pronouncements of the Queen and scandals associated with her children draw as much interest as those from homegrown sports and entertainment businesses.
It has been observed that America has no natural monarchy – an indefensible term but I’ll go on – and thus is fascinated by the pomp and circumstance of British royal life. Nonsense; the United States elevates movie and music stars to that sort of level of interest on a regular basis, and the backstories better lend themselves to our self-image of hard work and the search of opportunity on the road to success. Queen Elizabeth was once Princess Elizabeth, daughter of King George VI; Beyoncé was once an ambitious kid in Houston.
It is not our local proximity to Canada, a country that ended its status as a British “dominion” and formally became a “parliamentary democracy” in 1982, even though the Queen is still featured on its coinage and currency. They suck this stuff up in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles as much as in New York or Toronto or Vancouver. If the Brits want to see royals drive around in limousines and the occasional gilded carriage, they can, and should, have it, although I assume they must also go home and tell their children how one family in the country has every need covered while theirs has to go to work tomorrow.
Be assured, I have long been an Anglophile. It was the Beatles, those little sports cars and “The Avengers” – not the Marvel Comics franchise but the pseudo-espionage television doings of Mr. John Steed and Mrs. Emma Peel – that pushed me into appreciating things British as a teenager and generally warping my life. I have been there as a tourist, and I’ll bet I’m the only guy you know who’s actually touched the stones of Stonehenge. I touched Hendrix’ guitar at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, too, but that’s another story, and the experience did not improve my playing.
I have walked in those magnificent buildings you see whenever the House of Windsor celebrates something – a wedding, an anniversary, whatever. These folks know a few things about ceremony, but I think more about what it took to install those structures that make clear where the power lies, or once lay. Tax money, to be sure, but money derived from hard work – British hard work, underpaid foreign hard work, slave hard work.
Seventy years on the job, something few people can claim, so best wishes to the Queen. Camilla, congrats on what appears to be an upcoming promotion. To the rest of the world: it’s 2022 and we’re mooning over kings and queens and princes who regard their alleged power as descending from God. As a small-“d” democrat who prefers democracy, I regard this as ludicrous.
Royalty in this century is more a tourist attraction than anything else. I do not require regular updates from Disney World, and I don’t require it from Buckingham Palace.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
