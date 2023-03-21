You know who Charlie Chaplin was. A still photograph from a film of his, "Modern Times," was once famous, depicting him at work, enmeshed in the giant gears of a formidable machine. Yeah, attempting to fix the thing and winding up stuck in it, a visual metaphor for many things, notably the relationship of many people to their jobs. These days you rarely see that photo; there are better ways to portray that “trapped at work” feeling, and fewer people are currently employed tending to devices such as that one.
The Buffalo Chamber Players, a classical music ensemble of about a dozen musicians, recently played a newly-written score to the silent movie "Safety Last!," a film known primarily to those who hold the AMC Channel in high regard. The hero, Harold Lloyd, is barely remembered these days, except for the scene in the movie in which he dangles, high above Los Angeles, from the minute hand of a giant outdoor clock, as the clock mechanism pulls away from the tower in which it is situated. That image you may remember, as a visual allegory of the tyranny of time constraints. There are plenty of those these days.
This kind of iconography is a shorthand road to understanding, except when it goes out of style, and then it just confuses people.
Many years ago I was in London and found myself near Highgate Cemetery, known for many things, including its creepiness – if you ever saw a Hammer Films horror movie in which Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee chase each other around a malevolent-looking graveyard, that’s the place – but is largely famous as the final resting place of Karl Marx, who has a very elaborate tombstone for a communist. I tell the story, but fewer and fewer people know who Karl Marx was.
I recently met a young woman who knew about Karl Marx but did not know Groucho Marx.
This sort of thing exasperates and saddens me. I have outlived a lot of cultural touchstones, like some old radio broadcaster pumping out metaphors no one understands. If your team went up the field like “Grant taking Atlanta,” was that quick, inefficient, sloppy, organized or what?
It means it was quick but there’s no penalty for not knowing that. If you know the Civil War, from which that phrase was taken, was about slavery, then you know enough for modern times.
When the ordering line at Ted’s Hot Dogs gets too long, an employee with a hand-held computer is sent to essentially pre-order customers: your name, what you’re ordering, take out or dine in, that sort of thing, and it recently went like this:
“What’s your name?” “Eddie.” “How do you spell that?” “E-D-D-I-E. Like Eddie Van Halen.”
She did not know who Eddie Van Halen was. Her mother likely would but she did not.
Perhaps it says something about the nature of fame, that Here Today, Gone Later Today aspect of a faster and faster societal ethos. There is a lack of permanence, and that which is assumed permanent is ripe for ignoring, or even worse, parody. Then someone discovers, or re-discovers it, it then has a moment in the public sphere before it returns to the agency of the geeks who treasure it.
There is also the matter of property. If you care to listen to Mr. Van Halen’s work, you can easily go to YouTube. There was a time you went to a store to purchase it; a monetary investment was involved, and you did not merely take it in momentarily – YouTube is like a museum, that way – you owned it.
Eddie Van Halen, incidentally, was the premier rock guitarist of his day, his day being the 1980s, more or less. How soon we forget, but there’s been plenty to remember and then forget since his era of popularity.
Every age has its matters of importance, and after a generation or two those matters descend to the status of trivia, except, of course, in the minds of the hardcore enthusiasts. Baseball announcers regularly invoke Babe Ruth, who last played the game in 1935; football announcers can recall facts and anecdotes as long as their color television images exist. Opera fans can pick from six centuries of work, and so it goes.
Each of us presumably knows a lot about the things he or she finds more interesting than the rest of the populace does. Some lapses in knowledge I find grating; for example, I know a few things about history but all I know about science comes from watching "Futurama." Perhaps this is how it should be.
