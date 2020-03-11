ADAMCZYK: Big game today. Don’t be there.

It is a part of my job to stay informed. An ability to read, research and write, coupled with a short attention span so consideration can be paid to The Next Thing, are the requirements of my chosen career, and through the force of the State University of New York and a lifetime of too much television, I am endowed with those qualifications. Not exactly superpowers but there you are.
Two weekends ago a news enthusiast needed to dig more deeply than usual to find out information other than of Democratic primaries and the machinations of the White House. In the past weekend it was the spread of the coronavirus and the machinations of the White House. While you were out of touch, ace financial schemer Bernie Madoff was denied release from prison, making it likely he’ll die there; it was reported that Erik Prince, “security contractor” and brother of the Secretary of Education, allegedly recruited former spies to infiltrate liberal organizations in the United States to “get information that could be used against the groups that are seen as hostile to President Donald Trump and his agenda,” as Slate.com put it, and groundbreaking jazz giant McCoy Tyner died at 81. You possibly were not aware.
If you got to Page Eight, or maybe 12, or the most fine of fine print on news websites, this stuff was available for reading and consideration, but in general it’s been all coronavirus all the time. Commotion about the virus will be magnified, be assured, because it is about to hit the world of professional sports.
The Italian League of soccer canceled its games for a week, and will resume to empty stadiums. They’ll play all right, so the fans and the gamblers are satisfied, but by ruling of the government, no fans will attend. It’s part of a plan for people throughout the country to stay at least one meter away from one another, which not only puts sports in a bind but that other Italian specialty, romance. Watch for a decline in the Italian birth rate in about nine months.
England’s Premier League, with an international audience suggesting it is indeed the world’s premier sports league, is considering whether to deny the over-70 crowd from attending games. That cohort of fans, we have learned, is the demographic most likely to be affected by the virus. Children seem to be remarkably less susceptible. At least one manager – coach, that is – of a team in the league thus would not be permitted to show up work, and if I wish to see a Premier League match in person, I had better hurry.
There is also talk of scrubbing the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, or presenting it without the attendance of fans. Given the International Olympic Committee’s attitude toward money and athletes’ safety in the past, I would bet the games will go on, but still – imagine Opening Day at Yankee Stadium – Thursday, Apr. 2, against Toronto – played without the roar of a crowd, without a crowd.
Since no business, government or sports enterprise will shut down entirely until this matter goes away, because there is no timetable for that, plans must be made. As Jimmy Durante famously said in a long-ago movie, “Dose are da conditions…dat prevail.”
The prevailing conditions will also affect, sooner or later, theater, concerts, your daughter’s ballet recital, trips to the supermarket and anyplace else people congregate. The Italians have already banned gatherings of over 1,000 people. If this epidemic has not yet dented your world, be assured that it will. While I personally do not admit it often, I am in the target range of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tosses the words “elderly” and “underlying health conditions” frequently in its communications, and which of that first category does not have something of interest in the second? Am I scared? Naw, not right now. Am I wary? Yes, I am.
I recently attended a theatrical presentation in the Town of Amherst. About 300 people were there – theaters for this sort of thing are often built with 300 seats, the cutoff point for the royalty payment the producers of a show pay to its copyright holders. If you have a larger theater, you pay more – and most attendees on this night were, how should I put it, about my age.
I did not hear a single cough from the audience. They laughed, they oohed and aaahed, they applauded and occasionally sang along, but all restrained themselves from coughing. I suspect they were already wise to the new etiquette of being out in public.
