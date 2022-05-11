ADAMCZYK: Beware of Triskaidekaphobia, or don’t

You look at the list on the back of the calendar noting “Holidays and Observances” and note that it’s longer every year. Muslim holidays, Hindu holidays, Juneteenth, the recently celebrated Cinco de Mayo are all on there. As this country grows, so do its commemorations, and I do not even include those commodity- and emotion-derived fulfillments of which radio announcers are so fond, like National Cabbage Day and Bring Your Football to Work Day.
There is one observance in particular, though, that seems to have sunk beneath our wisdom like a stone, an event once much noticed and these days essentially ignored.
Friday the 13th – one comes up this week – used to have at least some cultural cachet. People talked about it, evidence was built for or against its potency as a harbinger of bad luck, kids got a kick out of it and commercial television stations, back when they were more robustly staffed and funded, routinely mentioned it and interviewed adherents fearing it.
Perhaps we have more legitimate stuff to worry about, these days, but the decline of Friday the 13th – the calendar phenomenon, not the movie franchise -- signifies something. It is the only observance based on superstition, from what I can tell, and if its decay, as something to worry about, is the residue of rational people dropping their belief in delusion, then I endorse its departure from the list of things worth concerning oneself.
Look it up. The mania for expecting bad things on any Friday the 13th – there is at least one, and as many as three, of those dates in any calendar year – had its start, allegedly, in something undefined but a negative outcome for the Crusaders on Oct. 13, 1307. Maybe it was that 13 people attended the Last Supper, with the crucifixion on Friday. Or maybe it was that the Code of Hammurabi, a legal guideline circa 1775 B.C., was supposed to have a 13th law that somehow was lost in a clerical error. Whatever the cause, it seems a weak case for the occurrence to have such malevolent staying power.
I’d bet you didn’t even think of the upcoming Friday the 13th until you began reading this. I meet plenty of people who engage in what I consider superstition, the courtesy sneeze response “God bless you” and the curse of accidental mirror-breaking leading the list, but it’s been years since I encountered anyone with respect for Friday the 13th. Some basketball announcer might invoke it some team gets routed on that date, but that’s about it.
But it had its charms. The television people would proclaim it “Triskaidekaphobia” from Ancient Greek words meaning “13” and “fear,” and it’s fun to say. Trisk-a-deck-a-fo-bee-ah.” They’d then interview men and women and kids in the street on the issues of walking under ladders, the appearance of black cats and the sorts of things which once got some people burned as witches. It was a topic in six-grade playgrounds, and like the importance of the signs of the Zodiac, it was insipid but a way to get people communicating.
Still, modern skyscrapers typically lack a 13th floor, and airplanes often lack a 13th row Few athletes want to wear that number on their backs. And if Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, show me a day these days that is indeed a lucky day.
The rise of ethnic holidays is a triumph of multiculturalism, although I could contend that celebrating Cinco de Mayo is more a triumph of beer company marketing than pride in Mexican heritage. Similarly, the decline of superstitious nonsense is evidence of striking a blow for rationality, of decision-making based on logic or reason, or maybe is simply one of life’s lesser anxieties. No need to hide under the covers on Friday the 13th if every day is as scary as every other day.
Any politician who invokes Friday the 13th this week will fail to secure my vote, because it presumes that he or she is catering to the kind of constituent who is influenced by claptrap of that nature. Anyone who sustains a setback on that date – physical, psychic, financial, cosmic – and blames the date instead of circumstance deserves whatever he or she was befallen.
And yet, I miss it, at least the quick acknowledgement of it. The characters in the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” were superstitious as hell, and they likely saw the date ominously. I always enjoy that movie, as I did the schoolyard gossip about generally watching yourself on Friday the 13th.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
