ADAMCZYK: As the psychic said: they should have seen it coming

It occurred two weeks ago so we’ve forgotten about it, but I received an email from a friend in Texas who luridly described it to me: gas heaters failing to provide heat on a negative-two degree day, huddling with Grandma and the dog for warmth, water pipes bursting, a $4,400 electricity bill for parents whose lights stayed on but the tab is somehow equalized among those who use power and that sounds vaguely like communism, a frail cat frailer after living through it all, a lucky break involving a nearby and available hotel room.
This is what happens when nature’s fury, as they say in television news, meets institutional incompetence. They elect idiots to office down there but I salute the grit and spirit of the residents of the Lone Star State.
Funny, how it is we with the reputation for rotten weather and perpetual foolishness for enduring it.
The horrors of bad weather and a deteriorating infrastructure are the stuff of action movies – cue some superhero to emerge and run for governor — but eminently true to Texans now, who are straightening out insurance claims and awaiting disaster relief. Contrast that with the viciousness of what came along to replace their plight in the media, the issues of the governor of the State of New York notwithstanding. I refer to what is universally known as the Royal Family.
I have been a tourist in Britain a number of times, and each time the small “d” democrat in me would blurt out my contempt for keeping the Queen and her relatives at the top of the food chain, somewhere between a lifetime sinecure for doing nothing of value for society and simply the world’s most famous welfare family, I would receive not a fat lip or an argument but the look that religious people give ranting non-believers – a smile, followed by a move on. They forgave me, an outsider, for not understanding the value of a tribe masquerading as rulers. Granted, the Royal Family has no earthly power except for their inventive conning of a 21st-century populace unaware that this stuff went into the dumpster generations ago, and they definitely have some talent as a tourist attraction – no one throws a wedding or funeral the way these people can – but they are otherwise useless in an industrialized world.
Which is why my thoughts while watching the highlight reel of the interview with Ms. Oprah Winfrey and Ms. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, she of the team of Harry and Meghan – I was watching a basketball game while this was presented to the world – turned not to pity or empathy for the kid, but an observation that she should have seen it coming. American, half-black and a professional actress with a job and everything, she entered into a world of do-nothings intent on little more than preserving their obsolete stations and reminiscing about how it was in the 18th century. If she was surprised that she’d be regarded as an outsider ready to upset their entire façade, well, I was not.
Face it, if you’re madly in love with a person whose family includes generations of celebrated – oh, pick something: musicians, Republicans, scientists, people who think “Gilligan’s Island” was the high mark of Western civilization – and whatever they are, you’re not, well, no matter how out of touch they are, you’re still the interloper. What passes for “drawing room intrigue” is meant to devalue you. Even if you do not enter into a family with delusions of royalty, be aware that you are the outsider.
Something similar is happening now in the arts, as people of color and women are finally earning respect for their work. I will know this pandemic is over when the flood of pent-up art – films, paintings, music, people using their downtime to fool around on Apple iPros and creating magic yet without a category – connects with the public eye, and that includes work by those we never considered artists.
In summary: the Texas crisis teaches us not to follow leaders but to rely on those you know care about you, and then hope the federal aid comes through. The Wild West was tamed with air conditioning and government works projects, incidentally, not by steely-eyed sureshots.
That Meghan person may be the unhappiest girl in the world but she should have checked her beau’s bloodlines.
For those of you who survive the current plague, get ready for an avalanche of art, and if you don’t care for art, don’t say I didn’t warn you. I should have warned Ms. Markle.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
