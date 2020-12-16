ADAMCZYK: Always ready to guide you, always available, always there. Television.

I think there should be a 1957 Chevy in earth orbit, serenely circling us. I think beer should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Not some brewery, just beer. I think the people who produce television shows should give themselves an Emmy Award for producing television shows.
Tell me if I’m wrong: you’ve been watching considerably more television this year than usual. Whether is Jenna and Hoda, cooking shows, sports, the drama of rich people at car auctions, reality shows on which love is offered as a prize, Drew Barrymore, singers masked or otherwise, cable news networks that regard only two subjects as newsworthy – a president and a virus – you’ve had that television on a lot.
It was 1964 that President Lyndon Johnson honored the three – yes, kids, only three – television networks for helping unify the country after the Kennedy assassination. A plaque was involved and I forget the details, but it was an acknowledgement that people left their televisions on for days for information and comfort to better cope in the days that followed, and that in general, television came through.
We may watch these days to stay informed, to avoid staying informed, to find out who won – elections, football games, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, some bachelor or bachelorette or maybe a baking contest – or perhaps to use news and entertainment as antidotes of each other, but we use it. It is not wise or healthy to consider those we see on television as friends, although the cast of “The Big Bang Theory” is as familiar to me as perhaps the cast of “The Voice” or “Spongebob Squarepants” is to you, but consider how often you actually see your friends these days, compared to the amount you see Wolf Blitzer or Al Michaels or that insufferable young rich couple with the two new GMC trucks in the driveway as Christmas gifts. Yes, we desperately cling to friends, by phone or chat or text, but those people on the television screen actually get into your house and stay with you. They are as welcome as you allow.
I trust that psychiatry is in a boomtown phase these days, along with Plexiglas manufacturers and whoever will be charged with recycling those little bottles of COVID-19 vaccine seen wobbling down conveyors on every news broadcast.
(That, incidentally, is called B-roll, supplemental video footage taken in the event it may someday be useful. Go get an interview with someone at the pharmaceutical factory, then take few shots of anything else that moves. Presto, you’ve got something to throw on the screen when talking about vaccines).
I am not a psychiatrist but I’d wager that those who are urge patients to make friendships with humans and not television characters. If these were times closer to what passes for normal, I would concur. Yet there they are, interesting and available, if one-dimensional, people, ready for your judgement while withholding their own.
I have observed how addictive football can be, with that hypnotic advance of an offense attempting to travel downfield. Like looking at a chessboard, everything in each game is familiar – the players, the field’s gradients – and a cursory glimpse of a game, during those moments a handheld remote-control device is scrolling through a television’s offerings, make me want to see what happens next, even before I learn who is playing who. Perhaps you are not like that; perhaps you are but during some other kind of programming.
You notice what’s on and available, and what is not. There is more rugby, bicycle racing and soccer on television than you might think, or want. There is little jazz or ballet, and I don’t know where workout programs, those happy people in leotards and gym gear encouraging you to get off the couch and on to the floor, went. Several channels each are available to fulfill your needs regarding religion, pastry or shopping. Children and sports fans seem to be better served than those in other categories.
We once turned on the radio to get a little noise, a little company, in the house. I suspect it is now the television serving the same purpose and more, the only place we see faces without masks, or faces at all if we are homebound. We are homebound a lot these days.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
