ADAMCZYK: After all of this is over

“What are you going to write about?” she asked of my column of opinion.
“The virus,” I told her.
“What are you going to say?”
“I’m against it.”
Some people are dying of this plague, and many have been hospitalized. Me, although I am in its target demographic – old, underlying blah blah blah – am, at present, merely severely inconvenienced by it. I enthusiastically attend concerts, restaurants, gyms, sports events, but not anymore. So I look at my calendar and see so much crossed off as I wash my hands.
I also look past it all, to the moment the president declares this juggernaut of a nightmare over, and since I am among those who rarely believe him on a good day, it may not stick. Other than “cancelled” and “wash your hands,” we will learn a lot in surviving this.
Schools are closed in favor of “distance learning,” by which some teachers’ presentations will be live-streamed or be otherwise accessible by home computer. If this works, then many brick-and-mortar schools are doomed; customers of education will be exposed, if they have not yet, to learning by computer, and many will find it a convenient and inexpensive way to get educated. We already use the Internet for practical advice – like how to make a drink called a Bellini, and how to pop the battery compartment of a smoke detector, two breakthroughs I achieved this week – and the rise of distance learning, coupled with the imperative of acquiring knowledge in a dangerous time, suggests we will soon honor the scholar who did it without much access to a classroom. We’ll need a name for him or her, something along the lines of Graduate of the School of Hard Knocks, but more respectful of the effort put forward.
We will learn if the Internet can handle the strain of new and more constant users, and whether it can accommodate those who will insist on less face-to-face and more texting and emailing. And whatever happens will likely reinforce the digital divide between the computer-savvy and those without.
Cooking at home will increase, as well as bragging about cooking at home, and competition over cooking achievements will intensify among groups who engage in that sort of thing. Entertainment in the short term will be limited to television and radio, and their subsequent high-tech improvements; consequently I predict a newfound interest in that clarinet deep in the attic, that stack of compact discs no longer touched and maybe even those books you once wanted to read. Like the computer divide, some will develop intellect as a superpower, and others won’t.
Alone time will lead to calls to suicide hotlines. Semi-alone time will lead to divorces and perhaps a spike in the birth rate. These are outgrowths of the “everyone stay home” mantra offered by government, and I am confident that there are people who yearn for a little “self-quarantine.” Interest in science will pick up, as it will in religions. Get ready for a cable television channel devoted exclusively to what’s known as Bible prophecy.
I favor what’s known as the butterfly effect, that the smallest of disturbances contributes to a chain of larger effects. As restaurants in this state limit their offering to takeout food, expect long lines of cars at McDonalds, but we will not fight each other over cheeseburgers. We will, though, over gasoline.
There are now people worried not about contracting the virus but about June weddings, whether college acceptance hinges on high school graduation, how such incompetent leaders ever got the approval of the electorate and about ever seeing a movie, baseball game or inside of a restaurant again. We had a head start of several weeks on worrying about the virus, but it still made for a sudden and troubling upheaval in the psyches in people conditioned, since birth or naturalization, that a person could do and go pretty much anywhere affordable, without government suppression.
Watch for movie parties, small ones, in people’s homes; gym classes organized in public parks, and study sessions in which students and book club members actually study. By law, we can no longer assemble. While the Constitution framers had public discourse in mind, it remains that people naturally enjoy associating with other people. A single room stocked with a comfortable chair, a television, an Internet connection, a telephone and a credit card is a preferred way of life for some, but even they feel the need to occasionally congregate.
We will get over this, those of us who survive. The handshake may go the way of the Studebaker, perhaps replaced with that hands-in-prayer greeting favored by the yoga crowd, but Normal, amped up in some ways and depressed in others, will eventually prevail.
Wash your hands.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
