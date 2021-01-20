ADAMCZYK: A walk past the NBC Sports trailer

We are fighting “lockdown fatigue,” according to the scientists of the Vogue magazine website, a phenomenon marked by depression, weight gain and lack of interest in much more than padding about the house in pajamas. A mental note: wash those pajamas.
The continuing contentions regarding pandemics and election aftermath have usurped even the third leg of the “what went wrong in 2020” list, racial justice, in the modern American mindset, joining the opiate crisis, Iranian nuclear limitations, the Boeing 737 Max, forest fires, climate change, the authoritarian government of Turkey and the budget deficit as backburner crises.
For those in Western New York there is something to smile about, even if it’s only football. The Buffalo Bills are doing splendidly. I have experienced a few of these examples of hometown mania in a long life as, among other things, a sports fan. It pleases me that the joy in all of this is being shared by a new generation, even if those ridiculous and ostentatious striped pants, sold under the name Zubaz in the early 1990s, are back, perhaps from attic cabinets where Mom stored them.
The Buffalo Bills are regarded as the second-least valuable franchises in the pandemic-proof National Football League, at a valuation of a little over $2 billion and a 46 percent rise in value in the past five years, according to Forbes magazine research.
(The Cincinnati Bengals are ranked lower. The list is led by the Dallas Cowboys, with a value approaching $6 billion and a five-year change of 43 percent.)
Over the years the cabal of owners adopted a pro-profit and anti-union stance, and only recently has it taken its influence into areas of racial equality and employee health. Never mind. The home team is doing well, spectacularly well, and that’s a reason to find a way to join some sort of celebration. Regrettably, the local schools are largely unable to encourage sign-making, geography by NFL city and other aspects of education when the kids have football, or maybe it is football success, on their minds.
The saloons are not full of opinionated and noisy Bills fans, ripe for television news coverage, because the saloons are not full, but radio stations offer nonstop comment these days, and you cannot drive 200 feet before encountering some sort of encouraging Bills’ signage on a message board or a storefront window.
This takes me back, to 1964, when the Bills won their first American Football League championship, followed by another in 1965 and a near miss in 1966, which would have put them into the first ever Super Bowl.
We took two buses, then walked for a half mile, to get to War Memorial Stadium, a WPA facility nicknamed the Rockpile for a reason. In 1965 the league secured a television deal with NBC Sports, so the last few feet of the journey to the stadium involved passing trailers parked on the sidewalk, white with that peacock logo painted on the side. We felt So Major League.
We stepped over heavy cables, two or more inches in diameter and full of television magic, to enter the charmless stadium, and we noted that the cables snaked through shrubbery and into open windows on the side of the building. These build stadiums differently, these days.
Jack Kemp, Booker Edgerson, George Saimes. You have a place in a warm and honorable spot in my brain.
Flash forward a few years, when the Buffalo Sabres hockey team got to the finals in their sport. It was the same thing, including the trailers parked alongside Memorial Auditorium. In the 1975 Stanley Cup finals, the team fell to Philadelphia, but that excitement was there. Oh boy was it there. Danny Gare, Jerry Korab, the French Connection – I could not forget those guys if I wanted to.
By the time the Bills achieved four opportunities in the Super Bowl in the early 1990s, I was very much an adult. My enthusiasm was present, but so were mortgage payments and other matters which kept me away from drawing celebratory posters and the like. Nonetheless, a walk through Boulevard Mall in those days netted the observation that fully half the shoppers, little kids to old ladies, wore some sort of Bills regalia. Shirts, ear rings, something.
The Friday before the Bills’ first Super Bowl, I was laid off from my job. Sunday it was Wide Right Forever, the Bills’ loss, the evidence of heartbreak in the Monday newspapers, and I had few with whom to commiserate. So listened to the radio, I recall, to feel a sense of community. Remote grieving, good practice for the times in which we live.
Another Stanley Cup opportunity came and went for the Sabres in 1999. I remained a sports fan by then, but not a maniac about it. So we come to now, with another round of people experiencing the drama and joy of it all. It feels like reminiscing about a favorite roller coaster ride. It pleases me.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
