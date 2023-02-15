Burt Bacharach, composer extraordinaire, outlived many of his fans before he died last week at 94. He specialized in what was called “pop” while many of us younguns discovered the joys of rock, although after further review his complex melodies, use of jazz-oriented chords and just plain difficulty of the vocals of his songs set many of his compositions as standards for a generation bored by the hits of the '50s.
If you were a teenager in the '60s you likely followed the Beatles into the fast-changing world of rock music, but if you were 10 years older at the time you likely enjoyed Bacharach tunes. If you ever heard Dionne Warwick on the radio, she was likely singing a Bacharach tune. Songwriting rockers, notably Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello, cribbed liberally from the Bacharach canon and style.
One newspaper obituary said his “hit songs in the 1960s distilled that decade’s mood of romantic optimism.” My own recollection of that decade suggests it started out slowly, then ballooned into non-stop chaos right around the time of the Kennedy assassination and the rise of the civil rights movement. It was a riveting time to be alive, but I suppose for some it was full of romantic optimism.
Well, to paraphrase, what’s so funny about peace, love and romantic optimism?
I find little in the world, at the moment, which qualifies for inclusion in that broad umbrella we could call romantic optimism, notwithstanding the pop star of the moment or any number of television perfume or jewelry advertisements, and even those commercials seemed remarkably subdued as this year’s Valentine’s Day came and went, selling something more akin to instant gratification disguised as passion than a lifetime of romance, and don’t forget something for the dog.
News media, including the one you now read, have become expert in hammering home disasters, crises natural and manmade, and situations in which danger slips through safety nets designed to curb it. Whatever goes wrong and gets reported in this world, there will be a follow-up story about the blame game within hours. Social media will buttress and expand whatever the press tells you.
We have been through so much, lately, to unmoor us from the way we were taught life should be. Natural disasters sudden and gradual, objectionable politics, alleged attacks on freedoms as ingrained as voting rights, lawyers openly seeking aggrieved parties in television commercials, a war in Europe, wars elsewhere but no longer on the front page, a pandemic and its myriad aftereffects, and most recently a flurry of balloons sightings and takedowns which some people hope are actual extraterrestrial visits.
It says something that a person shot up Michigan State University this week before taking his own life. What it says is that the shooting of innocents has simply moved to another town, that no town is immune and that this has gone on for years and will continue to go on. When two escapees from that episode told reporters they waited it out, safe but terrified in the school building’s basement, the way they were taught in high school – yes, the way they were taught in high school – that says something, too.
Oh, and a general lowering of intelligence to the point that a television program called “MILF Island” is offered to us by the Fox Network, and an elected representative in the U.S. Congress offered us by the Republican Party who evidently was a serial liar even before he went into politics.
Make up your own list of what you’ve been through. Me, I could use a dose of romantic optimism.
I could look to science, not often regarded as a hotbed of romance but often one of optimism, as a source of hope that positive outcomes occur, problems are solved and questions answered, all leading to better lives on earth. These are the same people, incidentally, who warn me that the Great Salt Lake is drying up and that will lead to dust storms containing poisonous metals, possibly beginning within five years. Something tells me the real estate market in Utah is about to founder.
I could meditate but it’s a stalling technique; my blood pressure will rise when I get back into life. Every era has its challenges – I know of a generation, whose economic depression was ended by a world war, and it got to participate in both – but it seems as though the flow of news is less like a stream of water and more like the rhythm of an industrial drop forge, regularly hammering out products of bad news.
Romantic optimism. An elegant phrase. Ponder what it might mean to you, then seek it.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
