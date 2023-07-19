Will Holton is a locally-based practitioner of jazz and last week he and his saxophone played the anthems at a Bisons game notable largely for an impending rainstorm. The crowd was relatively small, the Bisons won and the rain held off, but the team chose Mr. Holton to lead it off. Standing behind home plate and performing solo, he went through the Canadian and then the American anthems, which were recognizable but full of those little flourishes you’d expect from a performance such as this.
The crowd did not sing along but instead listened more-or-less intently at every improvisation on the themes. At “The land of the free,” the “free” was held for many seconds in a gentle sostenuto, and the audience whooped its approval. They likely were not jazz enthusiasts — few people actually are — but the novelty of having someone other than a nervous soprano or a high school choral group do the anthems got them appreciating what the soloist offered.
Applause after national anthems is regarded as bad form, except at sports events, and this audience of Bisons fans genuinely enjoyed the performance. It got me thinking about the Democratic National Convention in 1968, when an Army band performed the anthem and Aretha Franklin, standing at the other end of the auditorium, sang it and since she was Aretha Franklin she attacked the notes of the song in a decidedly extra-traditional way, and the condemnation the following day was remarkable. We are clearly past that those days — a triumph of American diversity and multiplicity — and if a jug band or Theremin soloist somewhere performed a pre-game anthem it would not surprise me.
My readers know my age — I am pretty old — but a sincere attempt is made weekly not to reduce this column to a wander down memory lane or some complaint department regarding how everything used to be better and cost less, but those of us with a, shall we say, mature outlook on life cannot help but observe what has changed, for better or worse, even those of us with difficulty reading the scoreboard.
An aside: that Bisons game cost $19.50 to attend. Parking was $20.
The attendees of the game dressed casually, and by that I mean they all looked like they were going to the beach. So did I, incidentally, but I recall photos of baseball games of the 1950s, and those of the Montreal Canadians hockey team of that era; look at the audience and note all are in shirts and ties. Even the few-in-number women dressed as though they were on their way to an office business meeting. Some will chalk it off to today’s busy schedules and limited opportunities to go home and change clothes. I regard it as a valuable residue of the hippie lifestyle of the 1960s, after which so much in the mainstream got so much more informal.
You go to enough baseball games and unless something truly memorable occurs — I saw my first triple play about a month ago — memory graciously allows you blend it all into one long, satisfying baseball game. I suspect that fans of parades, dance and beer drinking might say the same about their pastimes, but that saxophonist was a nice surprise. This being a Saturday night there were few people roaming downtown Buffalo but I imagine those sweeping notes left the ballpark like home runs over the fence. Reverbing off the sturdy buildings. You might hear those notes for miles, The applause, for the music and the baseball action which followed, likely did the same.
For some in the audience it was their first baseball game. Will the young ones remember it thusly? Probably not, the way you don’t recall your first trip to a supermarket or a church. If anything, they’ll remember who they were with, the way you’re a Pittsburgh Pirates fan because your Uncle Mario and you drove down there to games, or you’re a Red Sox fan because your sensational older sister went to college in Boston.
So on one night, a touch of jazz. A baseball game. Chatting with good friends and a few strangers through the game, something this sport encourages. The rain was a deluge but began 20 minutes after the final out. A night both memorable and typical if you look at life as a long string of experience. I hope you have memories such as these, and that your life continues to produce them.
