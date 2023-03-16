Over the weekend, doors closed for two banks. One catered to the California computer industry and on its ledgers had a $3 billion outstanding loan to a cryptocurrency outfit. The other, based in New York, you’ve likely never heard of unless you’re in the legal profession. So automatically, the media flashed signals that your personal savings account may be in jeopardy, the U.S. financial industry is on shakier-than-believed ground and in general we should expect some panic and frenzy in what many of us consider the most reliable element of our lives.
The federal government also worked to calm us down, by sending the president to calm us down in a short speech in which he told us to calm down, and then in an executive order by which any losses to depositors of the Silicon Valley Bank will be covered by the Department of the Treasury, which makes me wonder about the nature of risk in today’s economy and whether the government will bail out every failed pizza shop, vape shop or tattoo shop.
As well as the nature of anxiety. We are by no means over the recent pandemic – the number of deaths per week is down to the low three figures these days – but it spawned a constant dread which continues. It is relatively easy to prepare for a lot of things – there are books and training on the topics of surviving a mugging, a rejection after a bad date or a flat tire on a deserted road – but try to tell a Californian how to get through a snowstorm, or tell a Western New Yorker how to get through a drought – but needless to argue, you cannot prepare for everything.
Such preparation provides safety, and safety itself breeds its own kind of anxiety. We have our guards up, wherever we go. Being old and white, I can understand why someone with different characteristics may not want to interact with me; there are risks, to some minds, larger than the rewards, on both sides. The interactions typically come when an implicit class structure is in force: one’s the boss and the other’s the subordinate, one’s the questioner and the other’s the one with the answers, one’s in a coat and tie and the other isn’t.
There’s an old joke about the alien in a space ship, sending back a report on observations of activities on Earth. The bad news is that they’ve got nuclear weapons. The good news is that they’ve got them pointed at each other. This is how we go through life; our defenses prevail, we think we’re ready to help but also ready to fight. Fight to defend ourselves, certainly, but also fight to maintain our personal and wildly varied visions of “what’s right.”
Growing up in the age when dinosaurs ruled the earth, I was taught plenty of untrue things. My late 1950s era preparations for nuclear annihilation – go to YouTube and watch the short educational film “Duck and Cover” to see how we were to handle it — became unnecessary wisdom, but various people told me to beware of, for example, all Black people, most Italians, anyone driving a foreign-made car, gay people, the New York Times, baseballs hit into the crowd, liquor, people with less wealth than I, people with more wealth than I, the concept of mail order and the police. Needless to say, I overcame the prejudice of those offering all that advice, and perhaps it took too long but I leaned to trust my own judgement.
My own judgement tells me that MSNB C is overly and overtly hysterical about too many things, Fox News is the same stuff with an underlying layer of disrespect for its audience, and thus have I stopped watching either of them. I enjoy sports on television but skip and pre- and post-game ritual analyses, which have devolved into hero worship — typically old men extolling the work of younger men — and why do I need “highlights” after the game? I saw the game!
Want to beat what you may perceive as anxiety; something this society is adept at manufacturing? Learn to trust your own judgement, beyond what’s in style or, to use that dubious phrase, common sense — common sense says I could never have a telephone, information source and computer in my pants pockets, yet I do. Find those with common interests — a trick of the older folks, who do not need variables like homeroom assignments to make friends — and prepare, but let other people worry.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
